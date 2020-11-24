New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Will RBNZ See Housing Prices Added to Remit?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-24 01:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Climb as Growth and Coronavirus Provide Relative Lift
2020-11-24 03:00:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar looks poised to extend its push higher against its haven-associated counterparts on robust economic data and a less dovish stance from the RBNZ. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/vytr4OR1Jy https://t.co/zvDlQ5fmb5
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.78% Gold: -0.58% Silver: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Pcqr2Vk3gY
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZAtTsinpiv
  • SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) - the world's largest gold ETF - has seen accelerated redemptions in recent weeks alongside falling bullion prices. Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs may have contributed most to gold's fallout as stimulus hopes fade. https://t.co/iv1w40Z3Qg
  • RBA Deputy Governor Debelle says asset prices being underpinned from low rates - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.41%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YRG793NLnA
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.08% #BITCOINCASH +7.05% #ETHEREUM +1.20% #RIPPLE +5.90% #LITECOIN +1.83%
  • RBA Deputy Governor Debelle says yield curve rates have dragged on Australian Dollar $AUDUSD
  • Do you know the difference between investing and trading? Because while the goal might seem the same, they're very different things .Learn more here. https://t.co/fG6fNEPj9q https://t.co/A9kstu4ksh
  • Will the #RBNZ get housing prices added to its remit? What does this mean for the new Zealand Dollar ahead? #NZD $NZDUSD $AUDNZD Check out my market alert here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/24/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-Will-RBNZ-See-Housing-Prices-Added-to-Remit.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gKRRUNEz5k
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Will RBNZ See Housing Prices Added to Remit?

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Will RBNZ See Housing Prices Added to Remit?

2020-11-24 01:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, RBNZ Remit, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • NZD soars as govt. proposes adding house prices to RBNZ remit
  • This has cooled dovish bets, NZD/USD may also rise with stocks
  • ‘Risk-neutral’ AUD/NZD down, could extend losses to 61.8% Fib
Advertisement

The New Zealand Dollar is soaring during morning Tuesday Asia Pacific trade after reports crossed the wires that the local government proposed adding housing prices to the central bank’s remit. Finance Minister Grant Robertson is seeking advice on measures to curb housing demand. Housing prices have climbed about 20% from October 2019, raising concerns about inflation in a zero-interest rate environment. The central bank said that it will ‘engage constructively’ on the proposal.

NZD has generally been on an aggressive rise as of late after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hinted against the use of negative interest rates. Earlier this month, the central bank introduced a Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) to help prepare the economy for a negative rate environment. However, the central bank also highlighted a more resilient economy and stopped short of affirming negative OCR bets.

Today’s announcement by New Zealand’s government further cooled those expectations, sending local government bond yields higher. This is making NZD relatively attractive in markets and may continue doing so in the near term. The sentiment-linked currency may also receive a boost from a rise in equities given recent developments around Covid vaccines and the initiation of a Joe Biden transition in the US.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

NZD/USD is pushing beyond 2019 highs, aiming to close above the peak from the end of 2018. That would expose the June 2018 high at 0.7060. Maintaining the upside bias appears to be the near-term 20-day Simple Moving Average which could hold in the event of a turn lower towards the 0.6756 – 0.6798 inflection zone.

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -11% -11%
Weekly -10% 6% 1%
How can retail positioning drive the New Zealand Dollar?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Will RBNZ See Housing Prices Added to Remit?

Chart Created in TradingView

Risk-neutralAUD/NZD is extending losses beyond lows from July, aiming to break under the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 1.0520. That has exposed the 61.8% level at 1.0397 as the pair aims to reverse the dominant uptrend from March through early August. Immediate resistance could be the former 1.0556 – 1.0598 support zone.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: Will RBNZ See Housing Prices Added to Remit?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Higher on Vaccine News, Biden Transition Kickoff
Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Higher on Vaccine News, Biden Transition Kickoff
2020-11-24 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Gains Slow as Volatility Ebbs
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Gains Slow as Volatility Ebbs
2020-11-23 21:05:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
AUD/NZD