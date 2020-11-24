NZD/USD Outlook: Kiwi Flying High, NZD Looking Overvalued

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
2020-11-24 09:23:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-24 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000, Dow Jones to Rise on Vaccine Results, Biden Transition
2020-11-24 08:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-24 05:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
2020-11-24 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There's a lot of differences and a lot of similarities - but which is right for you? Read more to find out. https://t.co/JEP66vWUdw https://t.co/bxdmJH7Zem
  • Bitcoin - New ATH on the cards v v soon?...#btc #bitcoin #btcusd @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/aEn7mghqhD
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.73% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/De2787MaK3
  • ECB's Rehn says the ECB should be open to genuinely symmetric inflation target
  • BoE's Haskel says too early to say if vaccine news will significantly improve the bank's economic outlook for 2021 $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Mauderer Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/p8sZvpya4i
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 4.7% Expected: 5% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: 3.43% Expected: 3.63% Previous: 4.09% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 4.7 Expected: 5% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
NZD/USD Outlook: Kiwi Flying High, NZD Looking Overvalued

NZD/USD Outlook: Kiwi Flying High, NZD Looking Overvalued

2020-11-24 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Kiwi Continues to Fly
  • RBNZ In Focus for Kiwi Traders
  • Upside Looking Stretched with TWI Firmly Above RBNZ’s Projection
Advertisement

Kiwi Continues to Fly

Once again, the Kiwi is flying high, hitting 0.7000 for the first time in 2yrs. The move stemming from reports overnight that the NZ Finance Minister sent a letter to the RBNZ to potentially consider adding house prices to the central bank’s remit. As such, given the current backdrop with NZ house prices surging to historically high levels, the suggestion is that such an addition would lower the prospects of further stimulus, subsequently, NZ 10yr yields rose 10bps, now above their Aussie counterparts.

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -8% -8%
Weekly 8% 2% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

RBNZ In Focus for Kiwi Traders

The RBNZ provided an initial response in which they noted that the central bank already looks at house prices concerning financial stability risks. While also pushing back on the extent to which monetary policy can address the issue. Further commentary is expected from the RBNZ later today with the financial stability report due at 20:00GMT and Governor Orr to speak at 22:00GMT thus NZD implied vols have picked up.

Upside Looking Stretched with TWI Firmly Above RBNZ’s Projection

However, with NZD on course for its best month since Nov 2018, rising 5.5%, another concern for the RBNZ is the surge in NZD TWI, which is now firmly above its recent projection in the November MPS as the chart shows below. In turn, NZD valuations in the short-term appear stretched on the upside thus risk-rewards are moving in favour of a pullback.

NZD TWI vs RBNZ TWI FORECAST

NZD/USD Outlook: Kiwi Flying High, NZD Looking Overvalued

NZD/USD: Near-term resistance is situated at the psychological 0.7000 handle. While a move above opens up 0.7040, USD short squeezes are still a risk, as was seen yesterday. In turn, initial support on the downside is situated at 0.6920 with a move below putting 0.6900 and 0.6880 in focus.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Global Sentiment Overshadows SA Ratings Downgrade
USD/ZAR Forecast: Global Sentiment Overshadows SA Ratings Downgrade
2020-11-24 11:11:00
DAX 30 Forecast: US Presidential Transition, Vaccine News, DAX 40
DAX 30 Forecast: US Presidential Transition, Vaccine News, DAX 40
2020-11-24 10:30:00
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
2020-11-24 09:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
Advertisement