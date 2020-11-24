News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High
2020-11-24 15:00:00
2020-11-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-11-24 20:00:00
2020-11-24 20:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Break of 3Q Range Sends RSI Towards Overbought Zone
2020-11-24 20:00:00
2020-11-24 20:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Charges Above 30,000, What Can Stop the Rally?
2020-11-24 21:05:00
2020-11-24 21:05:00
Russell 2000, Dow Jones to Rise on Vaccine Results, Biden Transition
2020-11-24 08:00:00
2020-11-24 08:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
2020-11-24 17:30:00
2020-11-24 17:30:00
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
2020-11-24 07:00:00
2020-11-24 07:00:00
GBP/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
2020-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
2020-11-24 00:00:00
  $USDNOK down nearly 1.50% in last 24 hours on Norwegian Krone strength
  Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.117%) S&P 500 (+0.165%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.344%)
  USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Lows as VIX Falls
  The Euro looks poised to continue gaining ground against haven-associated currencies and may reverse higher against the British Pound in the near term.
  10 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended in the green, with 80.2% of the index's constituents closing higher. Energy (+5.16%) was once again the best performing sector, followed by financials (+3.53%) and materials (+2.50%).
  A break of the November opening-range low keeps the focus lower in gold prices – that said, the decline is now testing the initial key support objectives.
  RBNZ Governor Orr: We have to consider our macro-prudential toolkit Debt-to-income ratios may be an option for toolkit
  RBNZ Governor Orr: Pleased government recognizes operational independence Remiss to have been surprised by Minister's letter
  RBNZ Governor Orr: Looking forward to working with government on housing issues Willing to assist in solutions to housing affordability
2020-11-24 21:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

The Dow Jones charged into record territory in Tuesday trading, passing the 30,000 mark for the first time in its history. Surging nearly 12,000 points over the last 8 months, the Dow Jones has put in an incredible recovery that has only picked up pace in November as covid vaccine hopes bolster demand for some of the most beleaguered sectors in the coronavirus era. Recent political clarity and the appointment of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary under the Biden administration have only added to the overwhelmingly bullish mood in the market.

That being said it is important to keep in mind - particularly in times like these with the Dow posting a 13% return in a single month - that the market can in fact fall. While sentiment is understandably upbeat and seasonality might be an added tailwind, there are concerns on the horizon. At the forefront of these worries may be the lack of stimulus.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – November 2020)

dow jones price chart

The conversation around stimulus has shifted from “if” to “when and how much,” in recent weeks but the fact remains that stimulus is nowhere to be found. While it does seem likely that further assistance will be offered, there is no guarantee the aid will arrive immediately after Joe Biden takes office. Further still, 12 million unemployment benefits are set to expire on December 26 and the housing moratorium shortly thereafter on December 31.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21: Global Shares Market

Combined with a possible end to the Fed’s lending facilities, there could be a wave of negative developments set to strike the market all at once during a period of the year that may see reduced liquidity due to the holiday conditions. These unique circumstances and waning tailwinds, could combine to move the sentiment needle in a meaningful way and work to erode the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

On the other hand, it is difficult to argue against fresh all-time highs so calling a top at this stage seems rather presumptuous. Furthermore, the broader foundation beneath the equity market remains very accommodative so a potential pullback might be mere consolidation, a healthy development after stocks have surged to the degree that they have this month.

Using Sentiment Analysis to Examine Stocks

Either way, it is too early to argue the Dow’s end is near, but it is important to keep these events in mind as they could deal a significant blow to sentiment. Since negative news is present, but the focus has been on previously outlined positive developments, it seems sentiment itself has been one of the few drivers behind these gains in recent weeks - in my opinion. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

