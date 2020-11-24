British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
2020-11-24 09:23:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-24 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000, Dow Jones to Rise on Vaccine Results, Biden Transition
2020-11-24 08:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-24 05:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
2020-11-24 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/05P18DtLbu
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/YUu7Pwos43
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (NOV) Actual: 90.7 Expected: 90.1 Previous: 92.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/1MAj9f6meB
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (NOV) Actual: 90.7 Expected: 90.1 Previous: 92.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jGEHciMOxY
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (NOV) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 90.1 Previous: 92.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: -0.56% Silver: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BVI5sIyKr7
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/rouvUq7T9R
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.90% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.89% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9rLTlEAVAy
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34

2020-11-24 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • Optimism is growing in the markets that an EU-UK trade deal, albeit a minimal one, can be agreed before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.
  • That is boosting GBP/USD, which could hit the September 1 high at 1.3483 if resistance at the 1.34 “round number” can be overcome.
Advertisement

GBP/USD higher on Brexit trade deal hopes

Optimism that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can push through an EU-UK trade deal before the Brexit implementation period ends on December 31 is boosting Sterling even though only a bare-bones agreement is expected.

That will likely push GBP/USD above the 1.34 level, where “round number” resistance halted its progress Monday, when the day’s high was at 1.3398. A sustained breach of 1.34 would then likely see the price rise towards the 1.3483 level touched on September 1 before the exchange rate fell back.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 25 – November 24, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD remains within the rising channel in place since the September 23 low at 1.2675.

Much though will depend on the positive mood in the markets generally continuing. For now, sentiment is constructive after US President Donald Trump cleared the way for a Joe Biden presidency, vaccine hopes persist and Monday’s UK purchasing managers’ indexes for November beat expectations.

UK PMIs.

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s spending review by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and the accompanying economic and fiscal forecasts are the next major events on the calendar but should have little impact on GBP/USD and the GBP crosses.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -1% 3%
Weekly 0% 7% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
EUR/USD Price Nudges Higher as German Q3 GDP Beats Forecasts, US Dollar Slips
2020-11-24 09:23:00
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
Gold Prices Tumble on Positive Vaccine News, ETF Outflows Accelerate
2020-11-24 07:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Colder Weather Stops Selloff, Will it Last?
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Colder Weather Stops Selloff, Will it Last?
2020-11-24 04:00:00
Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Higher on Vaccine News, Biden Transition Kickoff
Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Higher on Vaccine News, Biden Transition Kickoff
2020-11-24 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed