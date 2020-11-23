News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.72%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z8QXtLlGtv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD, #Gold & #Bitcoin and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/RtKQXfH3Ko
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.36% Gold: -1.77% Silver: -2.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tKjh5vWXuQ
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P1VU6gojU1
  • EUR/USD price action pivoted sharply lower with gold and the Dow Jones extended gains in response to US PMI data released shortly after the New York opening bell. Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/23/eur-usd-snaps-lower-dow-jones-rallies-as-us-pmi-tops-forecast.html $EURUSD $USD $DXY $DJI $YM_F #Trading https://t.co/0oYEZTNPPm
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.61% US 500: 0.13% FTSE 100: -0.11% France 40: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/34RoXrRUYT
  • Hey traders! What's this new week? More updates on #Covid vaccines 💉 ?and more. Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/2xVwCsbuWg
  • USD/CAD struggles to retain the rebound from late last week on the back of US Dollar weakness. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/tqIbaah4k8 https://t.co/0uDDZUtE9I
  • The $SPX is presently carving out the biggest monthly gain since April - historically the same 1st and 2nd months of a calendar year seasonally - and second best month overall in 9 years https://t.co/2lfvemh2jo
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast

EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast

2020-11-23 16:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

IHS MARKIT FLASH PMI REPORT SENDS US DOLLAR, DOW JONES HIGHER

  • EUR/USD price action pivots 70-pips lower in a big intraday reversal
  • Dow Jones jumps about 1% higher as stocks erase recent downside
  • US PMI data released by IHS Markit looks to have catalyzed the move
Advertisement

The US Dollar is surging while major stock indices like the Dow Jones push higher in immediate response to flash PMI data just released by IHS Markit for November. The monthly PMI report crushed market forecast for both manufacturing and services sector components, which propelled the headline composite index reading to 57.9 and a five-plus year high.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

US PMI REPORT (IHS MARKIT) - NOVEMBER 2020

US PMI Report IHS Markit November 2020

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

This sparked a huge reversal lower by EUR/USD with spot prices sinking over 70-pips in response to the move. US Dollar strength looks broad-based as USD price action gains across major currency pairs. Likewise, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended higher following better-than-expected PMI data release after gaining modestly at the New York opening bell.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% -10% 0%
Weekly 2% -8% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices fell sharply while the DXY Index and Treasury yields advanced. A notable uptick in business activity and employment detailed in the latest US PMI report likely provides traders with reasons to be optimistic on the United States - particularly in light of less encouraging PMIs out of the Eurozone.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (20 NOV TO 23 NOV 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Outlook

EUR/USD price action now trades down about 0.3% intraday and around the 1.1820-level, which roughly aligns with last week’s low. Failing to hold this potential technical support level could see EUR/USD selling pressure accelerate toward the mid-point retracement of its month-to-date range near the 1.1760-mark.

That all said, it is also worth mentioning that the ongoing influx of US Dollar demand is likely being exacerbated by a squeeze as EUR/USD longs unwind their positions after being caught offsides headed into the Thanksgiving holiday and month-end. Furthermore, robust US economic data could downplay the urgency of another fiscal stimulus package or additional accommodation from the Federal Reserve, which could provide bullish tailwinds to the US Dollar and bearish headwinds to equities.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
2020-11-23 09:14:00
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-23 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as RBNZ Holds Fire on Negative Rates
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as RBNZ Holds Fire on Negative Rates
2020-11-23 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
Gold
Mixed