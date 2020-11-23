British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-23 09:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-22 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
2020-11-23 09:14:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
2020-11-23 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/KV1fny0e3t
  • IHS Markit on UK PMI - Double dip indicated by Nov data - Data suggests impact of lockdown not as severe - Manufacturing supported by pre-Brexit boost amid build in inventories and surging exports - Business optimism higher on successful vaccine trials
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (NOV) Actual: 47.4 Expected: 42.5 Previous: 52.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (NOV) Actual: 45.8 Expected: 42.5 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (NOV) Actual: 55.2 Expected: 50.5 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 42.5 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 50.5 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 42.5 Previous: 52.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (NOV) Actual: 53.6 Expected: 53.1 Previous: 54.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher

2020-11-23 09:14:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Brexit talks continue against a positive backdrop.
  • AstraZeneca vaccine may be a game-changer.
  • FTSE 100 eyes a fresh multi-month high.
Advertisement

Sterling is pushing higher against a range of currencies in early trade, boosted by talk that PM Boris Johnson may intervene this week to get EU/UK trade talks over the line, while the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine results look very promising.

The EU/UK trade negotiation mood music seems to have changed over the weekend with positive noises now being heard. UK PM Boris Johnson is said to be set to intervene this week and talk with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to get a deal over the line, but with the usual caveat of not agreeing to a deal at any price. If both sides can somehow find a middle ground after years of wrangling and rancor, then a deal is looking much more likely than it has so far. Sterling traders seem to have a more positive take this morning, pushing EUR/GBP back below 0.8900 and towards multi-week support, while GBPUSD is back above 1.3350, a level last seen at the start of September.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – November 23, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 9% 12%
Weekly 6% 14% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show35.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.81 to 1.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

AstraZeneca/Oxford University Vaccine News

Results released today by AstraZeneca show that their Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in preventing the disease. Results from the phase three trial showed that the vaccine was 70% effective when two full doses were given one month apart, while this number rose to 90% when a half dose was given at the start and a full dose is given one month later. While these efficacy figures do not quite match test results from Moderna and Pfizer, the AstraZeneca vaccine is substantially cheaper and does not need to be transported in refrigerators, making distribution easier. The UK government has already ordered one hundred million doses of the vaccine which, if approved, could see an inoculation program rolled out at the start of next year.

The FTSE 100 is in positive territory this morning, despite Sterling’s strength and is within 100 points of making a fresh five-month high. The daily chart remains positive with the 20-day simple moving average moving higher through the 50- and 200-day sma. Short-term support is likely around 6,300 - 6,310, while a break of 6,464 will see a new multi-month high printed.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (February - November 23, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-23 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as RBNZ Holds Fire on Negative Rates
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as RBNZ Holds Fire on Negative Rates
2020-11-23 03:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bearish