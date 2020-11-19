News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-19 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
2020-11-18 16:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues, USDJPY Falls Back Below 104.00
2020-11-18 09:51:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Chinese President Xi: - Industrial chains to be upgraded - Innovation-driven development strategy will be implemented - China remains committed to opening up - BBG #APEC2020 $USDCNH
  • Chinese President Xi tells #APEC2020 Summit that China will continue its reforms to the supply side of economy - BBG
  • ECB President Lagarde will give a speech at 08:00 GMT today, which will be closely watched by currency traders. US initial jobless claims and existing home sale figures are also among the top events later. Find out more on the DailyFX economic calendar. https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar
  • Chinese President XI says a strategic priority will be expanding domestic demand - BBG
  • Singapore stock market saw a significant institutional money inflow in early November, with S$299 million and S$564 million pumping into local stocks during the first two weeks respectively, according to SGX data (chart below). https://t.co/vuPKYBgsDx
  • US Dollar weakness slowed despite Covid vaccine hopes. Rising coronavirus cases and fiscal stimulus woes remain bullish factors. Indonesian and Philippine central banks are on tap.Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7aEpDzW99E https://t.co/sAUf2hvJG4
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.03%) S&P 500 (-0.04%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.14%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Risk-off flows (#stocks, #crudeoil down) appear to have driven the #dollar higher anew amid liquidation. Notable that the #nasdaq / #dow ratio is up. That's the lockdown trade (tech up, cyclicals down), so rising #covid cases the likely catalyst https://t.co/3M65z2nKHY
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground as long-term price analysis hints at a cyclical downturn. Implications for the DXY, EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cX7tjdWgCL https://t.co/sUyDFjLYXp
  • The Governor of Minnesota orders in-person dining, bars, and gyms closed for the next four weeks following a surge in Covid cases - Reuters $DXY $SPX
Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

2020-11-19 01:30:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NIKKEI 225, ASX 200, STRAITS TIMES INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell over 1% after NYC shut schools, Nasdaq lost 0.8%
  • Pfizer’s Covid vaccine reached a critical safety milestone, with a 95% effective rate in final trials
  • Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes retraced from recent highs; Straits Times Index (STI) may fall
Advertisement

Pandemic, Pfizer Vaccine, Asia-Pacific at Open:

All three major US indices closed broadly lower as rising coronavirus cases across the country threatened further lockdowns. New York City decided to shut schools as the Covid infection rates surpassed a critical threshold. The 7-day average for new cases in the US hit 150,000, while the total death toll reached 250,000. The worrisome picture overshadowed positive news from Pfizer, which said its vaccine has reached a safety milestone with a 95% effective rate in a final clinical trial. The company is preparing to seek emergency-use authorization from regulators, paving way for an initial use as early as December.

Sector-wise, all eleven S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with about 80% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.88%) , utilities (-1.93%) and healthcare (-1.76%) were among the worst performers.

S&P 500 Average Sector Performance 18-11-2020

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets look set to follow a bearish US lead, with equity futures pointing to a lower start in Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and Singapore.

On a separate note, crude oil prices were underpinned by a smaller-than-expected increase in US inventories, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) overnight. US crude stockpiles rose by 0.768 million barrels in the week ending November 13th, compared to a 1.65 million forecast. WTI is trading at around US$ 41.80, attempting to challenge a key resistance level at US$ 42.00.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

On the macro front, ECB President Lagarde will give a speech at 08:00 GMT today, which will be closely watched by currency traders. US initial jobless claims and existing home sale figures are also among the top events later. Find out more on the DailyFX economic calendar.

Straits Times Index Outlook:

The Singaporean stock market saw a significant institutional money inflow in early November, with S$299 million and S$564 million pumping into local stocks during the first two weeks respectively (chart below). Fund managers’ top picks include banks, aviation, food & beverages and real estate stocks. This reflects a pickup in risk appetite from institutional investors, who might have started a new round of bargain hunting after months’ of net selling. A string of positive vaccine news also lifted investor confidence.

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

Source: SGX

Technically, the STI appeared to be temporarily overbought, and thus may be vulnerable to a technical pullback below a key resistance level at 2,800. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, albeit a short-term correction is possible. An immediate support level can be found at 2,703 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Straits Times Index Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index broke above the “Ascending Wedge” that it formed since early June, propelled by strong upward momentum. The index hit a multi-year high of 26,200 before entering into a brief consolidation. The Bollinger Band width has widened significantly, suggesting strong upward momentum. An immediate support level can be found at 25,470 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the ASX 200 index looks set to recede after hitting an eight-month high of 6,550. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, albeit a technical correction is possible. Holding above a key support level at 6,500 may pave way for further upside potential with an eye on 6,600. An immediate support level can be found at 6,400.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD
2020-11-18 22:45:00
S&P 500 Forecast: How Will the Addition of Tesla Impact the Index?
S&P 500 Forecast: How Will the Addition of Tesla Impact the Index?
2020-11-18 21:15:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
CAC 40 Forecast: Ready to Overcome Key Fibonacci Resistance
CAC 40 Forecast: Ready to Overcome Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-11-18 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
Oil - Brent Crude