EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-17 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Threaten Chart Support, Singapore's Bullion Shipments Plunge
2020-11-18 07:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Slovenia backs Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law argument - AP
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/HbO8JhbZdf
  • Keep in mind that sources reports noted yesterday that this was not indicative of a breakthrough and more that Barnier had not briefed national capitals since November 8th https://t.co/0kPV3tn55Q
  • Hmm, early start Friday then... EU trade negotiators to update member states re EU/UK trade talks at 07:00 GMT on Friday #brexit #euuktrade @DailyFXTeam
  • EU States set to receive an update on EU-UK trade talks at 0700GMT on Friday
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5t9SybROxZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.72% Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kKxz43xpl4
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2xupp1Eoxx
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/7PwpM6Ppzq
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data

2020-11-18 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, UK inflation data, Brexit news and analysis:

  • UK inflation figures showed an increase in October and that could help the recent trend higher in GBP/USD continue.
  • The EU-UK talks on their trade relationship after the Brexit implementation period ends on December 31 could reportedly result in an agreement early next week and that is helping GBP too.
  • However, if there is no sign of progress Sterling is likely to give up some of its recent gains.
GBP/USD trend upwards to persist

The recent trend higher in GBP/USD could stretch further after news that the UK inflation rate rose to 0.7% in October, above both the previous 0.5% and the 0.6% forecast by economists polled by the news agencies.

UK Inflation

Latest UK inflation data.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

The numbers are another positive factor for GBP/USD, which looks likely to hit 1.33 shortly. However, the pair’s fortunes remain tied to the EU-UK negotiations on their relationship once the current Brexit implementation period ends on December 31.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (November 13-18, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 7% 6%
Weekly 26% -5% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Recent reports suggest that an agreement between the EU and the UK is possible early next week and any deal would also reinforce Sterling’s recent strength. Note, though, that if such a deal is not forthcoming there is now very little time left for the ratification process necessary for an agreement to be implemented – a potential negative for the Pound but positive for the FTSE 100 index of the major London listed stocks, which tend to benefit from GBP weakness.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

