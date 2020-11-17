Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-16 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude oil prices are riding the tailwind of positive vaccine news and a potential 3-6 months of freeze in production hike by OPEC+. WTI crude oil prices look set to challenge a key resistance at US$ 42.00. https://t.co/oMkjnttp2a
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.57% #BITCOINCASH +0.59% #ETHEREUM +0.87% #RIPPLE +3.07% #LITECOIN +4.14%
  • Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/17/Copper-Prices-Poised-to-Outperform-on-Chinese-Recovery-Vaccine-News-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $CPER #xcuusd #Copper https://t.co/BmyP3zNIlT
  • The New Zealand Dollar could be poised to extend gains against its major counterparts, with multiple bullish technical setups seen across several NZD crosses. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/07EycNj6UF https://t.co/jdSNmZECeV
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Gold: 0.15% Silver: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ixoMe1TKXv
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4HiJM5XzCL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fq91rcRP0c
  • Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX) declined by 3.1% in October 2020, after the 5.8% increase in September 2020; Decline mainly due to non-electronics (-3.9%); electronics declined slightly (-0.4%) - Enterprise Singapore https://t.co/w4p83zhEtl
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground as long-term price analysis hints at a cyclical downturn. Implications for the DXY, EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cX7tjdWgCL https://t.co/dCeRgb3mav
  • India is considering easing its foreign direct investment rules for surrounding nations - ET via BBG
Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

2020-11-17 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Copper prices, XCU/USD, China, Coronavirus Vaccine, Moderna – Talking Points:

  • China’s economic recovery appears to be underpinning copper prices.
  • Positive vaccine news may also fuel the global-growth proxy’s push to multi-year highs.
  • Copper’s push above long-term resistance suggests further gains are in the offing.
Advertisement

Copper surged to its highest levels since June 2018 yesterday, on the back of positive vaccine news and robust economic data out of China.

Robust Chinese Recovery Underpinning Copper Prices

Chinese industrial production increased by 6.9% year-on-year last month, surpassing consensus estimates and climbing the most since December 2019 while Caixin manufacturing, services and composite PMI prints for October exceeded market expectations.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumer spending, also rose by 4.3% year-on-year in October, the biggest increase in 10 months.

Tellingly, exports from China spiked 11.4% higher, reflecting a pickup in global demand and perhaps more intense reliance on Chinese manufacturing due to the notable tightening of coronavirus restrictions throughout Europe.

China Industrial Production

Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

Clearly, the absence of coronavirus cases is allowing the world’s second largest economy to rapidly rebound from the February doldrums and is in turn buoying the global growth proxy.

In fact, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui stated that “economic growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be even faster than that of the third quarter”, due to China’s “successful containment of Covid-19 and increased availability of funding for local governments”.

Therefore, copper prices may continue to track higher if the trajectory of the Asian powerhouse’s economic recovery remains on the current path.

Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Fuelling Growth Bets

Positive coronavirus vaccine results have reinvigorated global growth bets in recent days and may underpin the ductile metal in the near term.

Clinical trial results showed that the vaccine developed by Moderna – which uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer’s vaccine - proved to be 94.5% effective in protecting people from the novel coronavirus.

Unlike the vaccine developed by Pfizer however, Moderna’s shot can be stored at a below-freezing temperature equal to those seen in most home and medical freezers.

Cumulative Cases of Covid-19 Globally

Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

Source – John Hopkins University

This is likely to allow easier distribution and in turn increases the likelihood that economies will return to a level of normalcy by the middle of next year.

Indeed, with Moderna planning to ask federal health authorities to pass the vaccine by early December, there is a distinct possibility that the shot could go into distribution by the end of the year.

As a result, investors may begin to position their portfolios for a return to global growth in 2021, which would likely bolster copper prices.

Copper Futures Weekly Chart (HG) – Break of Long-Term Resistance Hints at Upside

Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

Copper futures weekly chart created using TradingView

The technical outlook for copper remains skewed to the upside, after prices pushed through the 2011 downtrend and resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040).

The MACD indicator’s surge to its highest levels since 2017, combined with a moving average ‘golden cross’ formation, suggests that the path of least resistance is higher.

A challenge of key resistance at the 2017 high (3.3220) looks on the cards if buyers can hurdle psychological resistance at 3.25.

Alternatively, failure to hold above the October high (3.2180) could generate a pullback towards support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040).

Copper Futures Daily Chart (HG) – Rising Wedge in Play

Copper Prices Poised to Outperform on Chinese Recovery, Vaccine News

Copper futures daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming into a daily chart hints at a near-term reversal, as the RSI swerves away from overbought territory and price fails to breach the psychologically imposing 3.25 mark.

Slipping back below the October 21 high (3.2180) would likely open the door for a challenge of Rising Wedge support.

Neutralizing short-term buying pressure probably requires a daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040), a move that would validate the downside break of the bearish reversal pattern.

However, should the support range at 3.1980 – 3.2200 stay intact, further gains appear in the offing.

A daily close above the November 16 high (3.2625) is needed to signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the 2017 high (3.3220) into focus.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng May Gain With S&P 500 on Moderna Vaccine Breakthrough
Hang Seng May Gain With S&P 500 on Moderna Vaccine Breakthrough
2020-11-17 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results
Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results
2020-11-16 12:34:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2020-11-16 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper