EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-16 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Real Time News
  • UK's Brexit negotiator has pinpointed “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday. But talks could still collapse over fishing and red tape $GBP
  • BREXIT boss David Frost has told Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal “early next week” - The Sun $GBP
  • NZD/USDapproaches the monthly high (0.6914) as the US Dollar depreciates against commodity bloc currencies, Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/vBvDDHbPh6 https://t.co/KReuoUGNWm
  • Tesla to join the S&P 500 - BBG $TSLA #SP500
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B14qlR4EHZ
  • 🇳🇿 Services NZ PSI (OCT) Actual: 51.4 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: 0.42% Gold: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LxxlvGPpKU
  • Gold prices tumbled this past week as Covid-19 vaccine hopes sent real Treasury yields higher. But, rising coronavirus cases and US fiscal stimulus woes may keep XAU/USD afloat. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/jlRiuCOnCU https://t.co/np4vtENOMS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OQdwT9CvbV
  • RT @IGSquawk: New record close for the dow! US Closing Prices: #DOW 29950.44 +1.60% #SPX 3626.91 +1.16% #NDX 12013.3 +0.63% #RTY 1785.34 +…
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine

Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine

2020-11-16 22:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

DOW JONES PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS SURGE TO NEW RECORD HIGHS DRIVEN BY MODERNA VACCINE RESULTS

  • Dow Jones price action surged during Monday’s trading session and closed at a new record high
  • Major stock indices jumped higher largely in response to Moderna coronavirus vaccine results
  • Risk of complacency builds as investors look past COVID-19 hospitalizations, lockdown measures
The Dow Jones just notched a fresh all-time high as stocks soared into the close during Monday’s trading session. DJIA advanced 1.6% on the day and a touch below the psychologically-significant 30,000-price mark. Other popular stock market benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also printed new records on a closing basis after gaining 1.2% and 2.4% respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.6% and remains a laggard month-to-date. Equities pushed higher largely on the back of another set of encouraging coronavirus vaccine results with Moderna reporting a 94.5% efficacy in preventing the spread of COVID-19. While positive vaccine news provides investors with reason to remain upbeat regarding stock market outlook, there is a growing risk of complacency over the short-term.

DJI - DOW JONES PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (09 OCT TO 16 NOV 2020)

Dow Jones Price Chart Forecast

This is considering state-implemented coronavirus lockdown measures continue to mount as the pandemic accelerates and overwhelms health care systems due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths. Coronavirus vaccine news gives hope and investors reason to stay forward-looking, but the near-term threat from more lockdowns and corresponding reduction in economic activity looms large. Also, the DailyFX Economic Calendar details that monthly US retail sales data is scheduled for release Tuesday, 17 November at 13:30 GMT, which could spark a bearish market reaction if the figures disappoint consensus estimates.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results
Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results
2020-11-16 12:34:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2020-11-16 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
2020-11-16 09:25:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
2020-11-16 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100