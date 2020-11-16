Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine

UK's Brexit negotiator has pinpointed “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday. But talks could still collapse over fishing and red tape $GBP

BREXIT boss David Frost has told Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal “early next week” - The Sun $GBP

NZD/USD approaches the monthly high (0.6914) as the US Dollar depreciates against commodity bloc currencies

Tesla to join the S&P 500 - BBG $TSLA #SP500

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00%

🇳🇿 Services NZ PSI (OCT) Actual: 51.4 Previous: 50.4

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: 0.42% Gold: -0.01%

Gold prices tumbled this past week as Covid-19 vaccine hopes sent real Treasury yields higher. But, rising coronavirus cases and US fiscal stimulus woes may keep XAU/USD afloat.

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.27%.