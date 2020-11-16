Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results
Covid-19 Vaccine 95% Effective – Risk Markets Rally
- Moderna’s vaccine nearly 95% effective
- Drug easier to store and distribute than the Pfizer vaccine.
US drug company Moderna (MRNA) has said that its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective based on clinical trial data. The company also said that the vaccine could be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to one month or at -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months. This compares to Pfizer’s vaccine – announced last Monday - that lasts for 5 days at standard refrigerator temperature and needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius for longer time frames. This makes the storage and distribution of Moderna’s vaccine easier.
Global indices jumped higher on the news in what had been a quiet Monday morning session.
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre
What is your view on Equities – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.