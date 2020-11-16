Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Last Week's Losses
2020-11-15 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-16 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Testing Key Resistance as Vaccine Optimism Fades
2020-11-16 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-14 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-16 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
2020-11-16 09:25:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Moderna COVID vaccine candidate meets primary efficacy endpoint, efficacy of 94.5%

Real Time News
  • A rally of more than 4.4% off the September lows takes Sterling into a key resistance pivot at the yearly open. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/cUYvmjMzfr https://t.co/FXRh8HWUJ4
  • ECB's de Cos*
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.04% FTSE 100: 1.68% Wall Street: 1.42% Germany 30: 0.97% US 500: 0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6e3Q6OHQAo
  • ECB's De says FX moves between USD and EUR is something to worry about $EUR
  • Hungary's Orban says will veto EU budget and recovery fund vote $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2cR9aw1akZ
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • DailyFX Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 13mins! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aZ580wqCil
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Mersch Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results

Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results

2020-11-16 12:34:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Covid-19 Vaccine 95% Effective – Risk Markets Rally

  • Moderna’s vaccine nearly 95% effective
  • Drug easier to store and distribute than the Pfizer vaccine.
Advertisement

US drug company Moderna (MRNA) has said that its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective based on clinical trial data. The company also said that the vaccine could be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to one month or at -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months. This compares to Pfizer’s vaccine – announced last Monday - that lasts for 5 days at standard refrigerator temperature and needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius for longer time frames. This makes the storage and distribution of Moderna’s vaccine easier.

Global indices jumped higher on the news in what had been a quiet Monday morning session.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide
 Equity Markets Rally After US Biotech Company Moderna Announces Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Results

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Equities – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2020-11-16 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
2020-11-16 09:25:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
2020-11-16 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Aiming Higher on Chinese Economic Data, RCEP
Australian Dollar Aiming Higher on Chinese Economic Data, RCEP
2020-11-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Mixed
IBEX 35
Germany 30
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed