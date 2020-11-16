British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Last Week's Losses
2020-11-15 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Crude Oil, OPEC, GBP/USD, Brexit Talks
2020-11-15 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-11-15 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Testing Key Resistance as Vaccine Optimism Fades
2020-11-16 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-14 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
2020-11-16 09:25:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SQ8F5AGOtH
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.31% Silver: 0.69% Gold: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IQobvh24Bx
  • Hi, think the FOMC calendar is not fully updated yet - there will be a press conference post-decision. https://t.co/9TEFFw4Guc
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Op4eT8zZhB
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q3) Actual: 8.4% Previous: -8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.98% France 40: 0.90% US 500: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.52% Germany 30: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NNGhmlB6HK
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q3) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-16
  • What factors are influencing $GBP this quarter? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/uFoEr9dXhE https://t.co/Kwvb4TAHgi
  • December 15-16... https://t.co/ywohW2YA1n https://t.co/rUqKEzhHyO
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain

2020-11-16 09:25:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Talks continue but no-deal fears increase.
  • Sterling may struggle to move higher in the short-term.
Advertisement

The EU and UK need to make progress on a post-Brexit trade deal fast with the timeframe for ratifying any deal disappearing fast. While both sides say that some progress has been made, the main sticking points – fisheries and a commitment to a level playing field – remain and unless there is real movement here this week then a no-deal becomes much more likely. There have been suggestions that this Thursday’s EU leaders meeting may be crunch time for striking a deal although other reports suggest that talks could extend to early December if a deal looks likely.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

UK PM Boris Jonson is said to be launching a wave of initiatives this week, a party reboot, after both his director of communications, Lee Cain, and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, left their roles abruptly last week. The PM will have to now do this while self-isolating at No.10 after he came into contact with a Conservative MP last week who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

GBP/USD is edging lower after having traded as high as 1.3242 this morning. The outlook for Sterling remains mixed and will likely remain so as talks continue. The daily chart set-up is positive from late-September onwards with a series of higher highs and higher lows made from the September 23 low of 1.2670. The 20-day sma pushed through the 50-day sma late last month, adding a further positive boost, while cable also trades above all three simple moving averages. Support is seen off recent lows, and the 20-day sma, between 1.3092 and 1.3110.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (March – November 16, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Post-Brexit Trade Talks Continue but No-Deal Fears Remain
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 26% 7% 14%
Weekly 16% -6% 2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show37.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.65 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2020-11-16 10:30:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Forecast: Further Restrictions but Traders Remain Hopeful
2020-11-16 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Aiming Higher on Chinese Economic Data, RCEP
Australian Dollar Aiming Higher on Chinese Economic Data, RCEP
2020-11-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Open: Trade Pact and China Data in Focus
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Open: Trade Pact and China Data in Focus
2020-11-16 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish