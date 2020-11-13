Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike

Fed's Williams says the economy has been much better than expected $USD

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.37%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4zh0i53R1I

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.09% Silver: -0.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ySM7iWzzfD

Crude Oil Prices Struggle on Covid Upswell, US Fiscal Deadlock - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/11/13/Crude-Oil-Prices-Struggle-on-Covid-Upswell-US-Fiscal-Deadlock.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil https://t.co/cQbqrMAaxI

There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/WGs4dsQQ0D

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/atMTlTHw7g

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.93% US 500: 0.88% France 40: 0.63% Germany 30: 0.44% FTSE 100: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xsZpCBLkp6

Libyan oil production rises to over 1.2mbpd, according to a Libyan source