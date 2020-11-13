News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike
2020-11-13 10:40:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle on Covid Upswell, US Fiscal Deadlock
2020-11-13 06:16:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Evening Star Candlestick Hints at Reversal Potential
2020-11-12 22:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams says the economy has been much better than expected $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.37%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4zh0i53R1I
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.09% Silver: -0.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ySM7iWzzfD
  • Crude Oil Prices Struggle on Covid Upswell, US Fiscal Deadlock - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/11/13/Crude-Oil-Prices-Struggle-on-Covid-Upswell-US-Fiscal-Deadlock.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil https://t.co/cQbqrMAaxI
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/WGs4dsQQ0D
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/atMTlTHw7g
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.93% US 500: 0.88% France 40: 0.63% Germany 30: 0.44% FTSE 100: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xsZpCBLkp6
  • Libyan oil production rises to over 1.2mbpd, according to a Libyan source
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ https://t.co/KC6oukgko9
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike

Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike

2020-11-13 10:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Oil Extends Gains on API Drawdown
  • Short Risks Do Remain with Upside Somewhat Exhausted
Advertisement

Oil Prices Leaking Lower

Oil prices crude futures are on the backfoot to close out the week with WTI breaking support at the $41.00/bbl level. Among the factors behind the latest downtick include the surprise build in DoE crude inventories. The headline had been somewhat of a shock considering the API figure had shown an unexpected drawdown. Elsewhere, rising COVID cases has seenthe IEA downgrade 2020 global oil demand growth in its monthly oil market report, while also stating that global demand is unlikely to receive a significant boost from the release of a vaccine in the short-term.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

OPEC JMMC in Focus

For the oil complex, all eyes will be on the JMMC in which OPEC+ will discuss delaying a production hike of 2mbpd for 3-6 months and instead maintain the 7.7mbpd in 2021 as the recovery in oil demand slows, largely owing to renewed lockdown measures. However, a topic that will likely be addressed is the surge in Libyan oil production which is now estimated at 1.2mbpd, up 100kbpd a couple of months ago. This will mean that OPEC+ may have to make some difficult choices at the Nov 30—Dec 1 OPEC meeting.

Reminder, The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 November and 17 November 2020.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -17% -2%
Weekly -15% 6% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Futures Chart: Hourly Timeframe

Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook - Positive Outlook But Beware of Volatility Risk
Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook - Positive Outlook But Beware of Volatility Risk
2020-11-13 12:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting
2020-11-13 09:00:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Stimulus Welcomed, Global Covid Cases a Threat
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Stimulus Welcomed, Global Covid Cases a Threat
2020-11-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Fall with S&P 500 as Vaccine Optimism Cools
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Fall with S&P 500 as Vaccine Optimism Cools
2020-11-13 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude