British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Evening Star Candlestick Hints at Reversal Potential
2020-11-12 22:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/aCd2q2LcOj
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 7.7% Expected: 8% Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) Actual: -1.6% Expected: -1.7% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) Actual: 7.7 Expected: 8% Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) Actual: -1.6 Expected: -1.7% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.16%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CiiVVO8RXA
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel (Q3) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8% Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.7% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • 🇳🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q3) Actual: -2.5 Previous: -9.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
  • 🇳🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q3) Actual: 7.7% Expected: 7% Previous: -8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-13
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting

2020-11-13 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Brexit deadlines loom and Sterling volatility may jump.
  • UK PM Johnson’s leadership is under scrutiny
Advertisement

The UK government is in full-on fire-fighting mode as political infighting, Brexit deadlines and a record surge in coronavirus cases all land on the Prime Minister’s desk. The PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is said to be leaving his role by Christmas as the fallout from the departure of communications director Lee Cain continues, while Brexit policy adviser Oliver Letwin is also said to be considering his position.

All this political infighting comes ahead of the latest Brexit deadline this Sunday, with little progress seen in the EU/UK trade talks. This deadline is likely to be pushed back until next Thursday, November 19, when the EU leaders are scheduled to speak and this meeting may decide if Brexit talks continue or not.

In addition to this, yesterday’s surge in new coronavirus cases will add additional pressure on the Prime Minister. Thursday saw nearly 33,500 new cases announced, compared to just under 23,000 on Wednesday, an unwanted one-day record and 39% more week-on-week.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP is starting to show signs of Brexit-stress this week after having moved lower over the last two months in anticipation of an EU/UK trade deal. The pair just touched a five-month low on Wednesday before jumping higher as traders began pricing-in the latest batch of bad news. The pair are currently stuck between the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages with the 38.2% fib at 0.9035 and the 50% fib at 0.8891 the next layer of resistance and support respectively. While volatility in the pair remains low, using the ATR indicator, this is likely to increase next week as we near the latest Brexit deadline.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (March – November 13, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Deadline, Covid Surge, Whitehall Infighting
EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -39% 56% -8%
Weekly 7% 31% 19%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show48.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Stimulus Welcomed, Global Covid Cases a Threat
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Stimulus Welcomed, Global Covid Cases a Threat
2020-11-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Fall with S&P 500 as Vaccine Optimism Cools
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Fall with S&P 500 as Vaccine Optimism Cools
2020-11-13 01:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Evening Star Candlestick Hints at Reversal Potential
Dow Jones Forecast: Evening Star Candlestick Hints at Reversal Potential
2020-11-12 22:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish