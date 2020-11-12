News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-12 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iPeDqKc1yF
  • Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, has recorded no new coronavirus infections for 14 consecutive days $AUD
  • Gold price action tumbled sharply to start the trading week but has since tried to stabilize. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/6QwT9qQX5n https://t.co/jjSNzVHSqp
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.58% Silver: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwuYpQVWjV
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) Actual: 51.7 Expected: 46.6 Previous: 54.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 78.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fb8VDCFb0L
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 46.6 Previous: 54.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/12/gold-price-outlook-hinges-on-vaccine-hope-outshining-virus-fear.html $GC_F $XAUUSD $GLD #Commodities #Trading https://t.co/F2dKRH59fW
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.67% France 40: -0.84% FTSE 100: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zXIfXAWCMK
  • Sterling turned from confluence uptrend resistance and leaves the rally vulnerable near-term while below the 2020 yearly open. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/0PkWXZEOAM https://t.co/ScIA4J6IMT
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear

2020-11-12 21:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK MIRED BY SWINGS IN INTEREST RATES, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

  • Gold price action tumbled sharply to start the trading week but has since tried to stabilize
  • Precious metals plunged as US Treasury yields spiked higher due to election, vaccine news
  • Lingering coronavirus concerns threaten to undermine inflation expectations and gold prices
Advertisement

Gold price volatility over the last week two weeks has likely kept commodity traders on their toes. The precious metal soared 4% last week in what initially looked like a topside breakout from the three-month long consolidation pattern. However, gold prices pivoted abruptly lower on Monday to erase those gains and then some. This reversal seemed largely fueled by US treasury yields exploding higher in response to election results as well as coronavirus vaccine headlines.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH US REAL YIELDS OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (01 JAN TO 10 NOV 2020)

Gold price chart real yields interest rates inflation expectations

Higher interest rates diminishes the relative attractiveness of holding gold as an investment seeing that the safe-haven asset offers no yield. That said, the impact of higher US Treasury yields was partially offset by a rise in future inflation expectations. This is helping keep a lid on real yields with higher inflation expectations eroding the increase in interest rates. As illustrated in the chart above, gold prices and real yields, calculated as the difference between sovereign interest rates and inflation expectations, tend to move in opposite direction.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 2% 1%
Weekly 24% -29% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

With inflation expectations hinging largely on vaccine hopes and a sustained economic recovery, combined with the Federal Reserve likely maintaining extremely accommodative financial conditions and keeping a lid on US Treasury yields, there is potential for real yields to stay subdued and gold price action to stay afloat more broadly. If coronavirus concerns dwarf vaccine optimism in the near-term, however, the precious metal could face additional headwinds.

GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (17 JUL TO 12 NOV 2020)

Gold price chart technical forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, gold price action is probing a critical support level underpinned by September monthly lows. Holding the area around the $1,855-price could be key for freshly minted gold bulls to avoid capitulation. Maintaining this current level could motivate a push higher back toward confluent support-turned-resistance near $1,920. On the other hand, breaching this technical support zone could cause commodity traders to ramp selling pressure and steer the precious metal toward the psychologically-significant $1,800-mark also roughly underpinned by the 200-day simple moving average.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Drops on Unexpected Banxico Rate Hold
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Drops on Unexpected Banxico Rate Hold
2020-11-12 19:15:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
2020-11-12 10:30:00
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
2020-11-12 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed