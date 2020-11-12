Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Swing Lower on Chance Banxico Holds Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-11 20:50:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30
2020-11-11 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-11 22:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-11 20:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
Nasdaq Extends Reversal Relative to Dow, Dollar Flounders after Election and Vaccine News
2020-11-11 06:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JGC9vhlLUb
  • RT @FxWestwater: Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN May Swing Lower on Chance #Banxico Holds Rates - @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/12/Mexican-Peso-Outlook-USDMXN-May-Swing-Lower-on-Chance-Banxico-Holds-Rates.html https:…
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.259%) S&P 500 (-0.336%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.398%) [delayed] -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6uiUEB9tej
  • The Australian Dollar may climb against the US Dollar, but it’s struggling to do the same against the Canadian Dollar. AUD/NZD could fall as AUD/CHF remains in range-bound trade. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/okyzQLTbla https://t.co/nHp6XFjKcC
  • Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato says Australia's Morrison to visit on November 17 to meet with PM Suga - BBG
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -1.32% #BITCOINCASH -2.08% #ETHEREUM -1.97% #RIPPLE -0.51% #LITECOIN -2.14%
  • Technically, the ASX 200 index appears to have entered a consolidative phase after registering an impressive 9.5% month-to-date gain. The index is facing a key resistance level at 6,525, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement. https://t.co/U6Ztk6ybEU
  • RBNZ says less stimulus now required than it thought in August, economy has been more resilient than expected -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ says negative rates less likely if banks use cheap loans, will respond if FLP doesn't deliver enough stimulus. Expects FLP to lower lending rates 'reasonably quickly' -BBG #RBNZ $NZDUSD
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Swing Lower on Chance Banxico Holds Rates

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Swing Lower on Chance Banxico Holds Rates

2020-11-12 02:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Banxico Preview, USD/MXN Technicals – Talking Points

  • Banxico date decision preview, USD/MXN technical outlook
  • The Bank of Mexico is expected to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points
  • Despite larger consensus, several economists expect no cut in rates
Advertisement

The Mexican Dollar is in focus as the Bank of Mexico is set to deliver an interest rate decision later today. The DailyFX Economic Calendar shows that Mexico’s central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, from 4.25% to 4.00%. The Peso has shown remarkable strength against the greenback since the Covid pandemic initially caused a rush for US Dollars on global liquidity concerns. Since April, USD/MXN fell over 20%.

USD/MXN 30-Min Chart

USDMXN

Chart created with TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Currently, USD/MXN price action is sitting just under 20.4549. Bearish momentum appears to be intact as the 20- and 50-day moving averages are both treading lower. Support levels to the downside seem lacking. Bulls could look to hold at a level from earlier this week when intraday price action pivoted higher from 20.0329.

To the upside, the key moving averages along with a support zone from the September-October time frame at 20.8377 would present as an obstacle to bulls. Still, there is plenty of open space to the downside with the February low nearly 10% under the current level.

USD/MXN Daily Chart

Mexican Peso Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact Thomas at @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Lifted by Tech Gains, ASX 200 Eyes Key Chart Resistance
S&P 500 Lifted by Tech Gains, ASX 200 Eyes Key Chart Resistance
2020-11-12 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-11 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Stocks Consolidate Before Next Move
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Stocks Consolidate Before Next Move
2020-11-11 21:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30
2020-11-11 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN