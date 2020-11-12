Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Swing Lower on Chance Banxico Holds Rates

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JGC9vhlLUb

RT @FxWestwater: Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN May Swing Lower on Chance #Banxico Holds Rates - @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/12/Mexican-Peso-Outlook-USDMXN-May-Swing-Lower-on-Chance-Banxico-Holds-Rates.html https:…

Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.259%) S&P 500 (-0.336%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.398%) [delayed] -BBG

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6uiUEB9tej

The Australian Dollar may climb against the US Dollar, but it’s struggling to do the same against the Canadian Dollar. AUD/NZD could fall as AUD/CHF remains in range-bound trade. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/okyzQLTbla https://t.co/nHp6XFjKcC

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato says Australia's Morrison to visit on November 17 to meet with PM Suga - BBG

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -1.32% #BITCOINCASH -2.08% #ETHEREUM -1.97% #RIPPLE -0.51% #LITECOIN -2.14%

Technically, the ASX 200 index appears to have entered a consolidative phase after registering an impressive 9.5% month-to-date gain. The index is facing a key resistance level at 6,525, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement. https://t.co/U6Ztk6ybEU

RBNZ says less stimulus now required than it thought in August, economy has been more resilient than expected -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ