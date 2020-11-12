Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Drops on Unexpected Banxico Rate Hold

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-12 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iPeDqKc1yF
  • Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, has recorded no new coronavirus infections for 14 consecutive days $AUD
  • Gold price action tumbled sharply to start the trading week but has since tried to stabilize. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/6QwT9qQX5n https://t.co/jjSNzVHSqp
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.58% Silver: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwuYpQVWjV
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) Actual: 51.7 Expected: 46.6 Previous: 54.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.15%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 78.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fb8VDCFb0L
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 46.6 Previous: 54.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/12/gold-price-outlook-hinges-on-vaccine-hope-outshining-virus-fear.html $GC_F $XAUUSD $GLD #Commodities #Trading https://t.co/F2dKRH59fW
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.67% France 40: -0.84% FTSE 100: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zXIfXAWCMK
  • Sterling turned from confluence uptrend resistance and leaves the rally vulnerable near-term while below the 2020 yearly open. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/0PkWXZEOAM https://t.co/ScIA4J6IMT
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Drops on Unexpected Banxico Rate Hold

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Drops on Unexpected Banxico Rate Hold

2020-11-12 19:15:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Banxico, USD/MXN, Covid – Talking Points

  • Bank of Mexico leaves rates unchanged at 4.25% versus 4.00% expected
  • USD/MXN falls as Peso strengthens on the hawkish move from Banxico
  • Risks to outlook and inflation remain dependent on Covid
Advertisement

The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate on Thursday. The hold on cutting rates was outside of economists’ expectations that called for a 25 basis point cut, although some economists forecasted rates to remain unchanged. USD/MXN price action fell as the decision crossed the wires, but pivoted to retrace a portion of the early reaction. The Mexican Peso is nearly 20% higher against the US Dollar since April when Covid caused a rush for US Dollars.

USD/MXN 1-Min Chart

USD/MXN Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Today was the last meeting where a rate cut was expected from economists. Overnight index swaps also see no rate cuts going forward. Peso strength recently eased on weak industrial production data but continues to be one of the best-performing currencies in emerging markets. Going forward, the Peso may also benefit from the incoming Biden Admiration, which many expect to boost a better relationship than the current White House, although debate remains over the election outcome regarding legal challenges.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In line with other central banks, today’s policy statement from Banxico cites a heavy dependence on Covid affecting the economic outlook and inflation. The outlook for inflation is expected to be near 3% over the next 2 years. Currently inflation is above target with food prices being a main driver since Covid. Risks to the outlook include continued social distancing affecting consumer consumption, FX depreciation, and other factors, mainly related to the current pandemic.

The decision was split today at 4-1. Given the hawkish decision to hold rates, USD/MXN may head lower as the decision is priced into markets in the coming days. The technical setup for USD/MXN is nearing its price level seen before the Covid pandemic. A drop near the 20 handle would see price meet an area of prior resistance set in 2019. However, the overall trend lower remains intact with the 20- and 50-day moving averages heading lower.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart

USDMXN Price Chart

Chart created by TradingView

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact Thomas at @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Vaccine Hope Outshining Virus Fear
2020-11-12 21:05:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
2020-11-12 10:30:00
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
2020-11-12 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN