News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-11 20:50:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (OCT) Actual: 10.2% Expected: 20.1% Previous: 15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • UK NIESR Main Points for Q4 GDP Tracker https://t.co/OWYKyAWx9W
  • UK NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker: GDP forecast to contract by 2.2 per cent in Q4 $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q3) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.5% Previous: -8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • UK PM Spokesman says significant gaps remain between the UK and EU $GBP
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 7.61% Expected: 7.30% Previous: 7.34% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (SEP) Actual: -0.6% Previous: -8.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/SyUEjmzzBI
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 0.2 Expected: -2% Previous: -8.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5BNTzSIid1
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases

2020-11-12 12:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Vaccine Hopes vs COVID Concerns
  • EUR/USD Tracks Higher on Cross-Related EUR/GBP Buying
  • JPY Recovers Slightly
  • USD/JPY Risks on the Upside Amid Higher Yields and Equities
Advertisement

Vaccine Hopes vs COVID Concerns

The tug of war between vaccine optimism and COVID concerns as to what is the more dominant narrative sees major FX pairs in limbo. Besides some modest firming in the Euro the rest of the G10 have been trading relatively flat. Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough has raised hopes that others may see similar results, most notably Moderna, who stated yesterday that it has enough data for a first interim analysis of COVID vaccine. While the company has not given an exact time as to when the results will be released, Dr Fauci has said however, that the data could be announced within the next couple of days. To that end, market sensitivity to further vaccine updates is likely to remain high amid hopes of a quicker distribution of a COVID vaccine from several providers.

FX Majors 1-Day % Change

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases

EUR: Broad based gains for the Euro, with EUR/USD supported by cross-related flows in EUR/GBP. Topside resistance in the EUR/USD sits at 1.1820-25, where a break above opens the door to 1.1870-75. Failure to overcome initial resistance puts focus back on 1.1755-60. Elsewhere, declines in EUR/GBP had been curbed at the September lows with the cross back in the mid-89s While a deal can see the cross return to 0.87, with current negotiations set to miss yet another deadline (Nov 15th) uncertainties do still remain for GBP and thus the bounce back better reflects those risks. My bias remains a fade on EUR/GBP rallies.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Option expiries: 1.1740-45 (550M), 1.1765 (687M), 1.1795-1.1805 (1.3BLN), 1.1825-30 (750M)

EUR/GBP Pivots - Support: 0.8870, 0.8834, 0.8810. Resistance: 0.8930, 0.8954, 0.8979

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -2% 1%
Weekly 0% 23% 15%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases

Source: Refinitiv

JPY: A slight recovery in the Japanese Yen as US yields ease off a touch (10yrs down 4bps), while a slightly softer risk tone also sees cross-yen edge lower. That said, following the announcement of vaccine breakthrough, risks are tilted to Yen selling. Keep in mind, that market positioning had been on the long JPY side to hedge against election risks, according to CFTC data. Therefore, with only a short period time for USD/JPY below 104.00, JPY will remain vulnerable to a further correction particularly as US yields and the Nikkei 225 remains elevated, the latter trading at a multi-decade high. Alongside this, with notable topside options at the 109.00 strike, I wouldn’t rule out a move for USD/JPY to extend towards those levels.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 1%
Weekly -10% 51% 7%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY vs US 10Y Yield vs Nikkei 225 Futures

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumping to a Fresh Multi-Year High on Increased Volatility
2020-11-12 10:30:00
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
FTSE Outlook: Vaccine Hopes Give Way to Caution, UK Politics Dampen Spirits
2020-11-12 09:10:00
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar May Rise on Firming Market Sentiment, Hesitant BoC
Canadian Dollar May Rise on Firming Market Sentiment, Hesitant BoC
2020-11-12 05:00:00
Advertisement