News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30
2020-11-11 16:30:00
Crude Oil Price Gains May Be Overdone as Short-Term Risks Remain
2020-11-11 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Extends Reversal Relative to Dow, Dollar Flounders after Election and Vaccine News
2020-11-11 06:15:00
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • OPEC+ talks focus on delay to oil-output hike of 3-6 months #crudeoil
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Silver: -0.06% Gold: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ywd5l1m65B
  • USD/CAD price action is ricocheting higher off a critical technical support level around 1.3000. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/xtM2Ey5r5g https://t.co/zLTw8fAYsk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uLQKZURfcL
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +3.65% $ETH +5.27% $BCH +1.02% $XRP +1.02% $LTC +3.92%
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.73% Wall Street: 0.05% Germany 30: -0.14% France 40: -0.24% FTSE 100: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8MWS58WLUl
  • Sterling's rally which earned some noteworthy breaks - $EURGBP and GBPUSD included - seems to have lost traction. EURGBP has so far bounced at the mid-point of the 2020 range at 0.8860 https://t.co/kBb4m9SnTx
  • New York orders restaurants, bars and gyms to close at 10PM, and also limits indoor gatherings to 10 people effective Friday -BBG $USD $SPX $NDX $RUT
  • New Zealand Dollar is the top performing major currency today in the wake of the #RBNZ rate decision. The central bank disappointed dovish expectations, causing the implied OCR curve to shift higher and unwind pricing of negative interest rates next year. $NZD $NZDUSD $NZDJPY https://t.co/sRZumfgl0v
  • France reports 35,879 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours compared to 22,180 prior $CAC
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Strength Ebbs Near 1.30

2020-11-11 16:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD BULLS DEFEND 1.3000-PRICE LEVEL

  • USD/CAD bears have struggled to maintain selling pressure over the last two trading sessions
  • USD/CAD price action is ricocheting higher off a critical technical support level around 1.3000
  • Canadian Dollar strength is simmering even though crude oil prices continue to gain ground
Advertisement

Canadian Dollar bulls seem to be taking a breather and easing off the bid at the moment. This follows USD/CAD price action attempting to stabilize and claw back recent downside since the sharp 400-pip plunge to start the month. The relief bounce currently being staged by USD/CAD appears to coincide with rebound off technical support provided by the 1.3000-price level. This critical zone of technical confluence around 1.3000 is underpinned by the 2019 yearly closing level as well as the swing low printed on 31 August.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (15 MAY TO 11 NOV 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

USD/CAD briefly pierced this area of buoyancy earlier this week on an intraday basis as the Canadian Dollar surged with crude oil prices, but the move lacked follow-through and correspondingly looks to have formed a hammer candlestick. A hammer candlestick at the end of a downtrend can indicate a bullish reversal lurks on the horizon. That said, this could open up the door for USD/CAD to extend its rebound attempt as Canadian Dollar strength fizzles out after failing to take out the key technical barrier around the 1.3000-price level. This brings support-turned-resistance highlighted by last month’s lows into focus as a potential topside objective before the 1.3200-handle and 100-day simple moving average are considered.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -6% 12%
Weekly 76% 28% 66%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

To that end, a pullback in crude oil prices from current levels could help facilitate the move higher by USD/CAD. This is considering the strong positive correlation between crude oil and the Canadian Dollar typically observed. On the other hand, with market sentiment improving and the reflation trade gaining traction, which largely follows evaporating US election fears and encouraging COVID-19 vaccine headlines, crude oil and the Canadian Dollar could remain in demand more broadly. This might present headwinds to USD/CAD price action in turn, particularly if trader risk appetite keeps the US Dollar bogged down given its posturing as a top safe-haven currency.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Gains May Be Overdone as Short-Term Risks Remain
Crude Oil Price Gains May Be Overdone as Short-Term Risks Remain
2020-11-11 12:30:00
DAX 30 Outlook - Running Into Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bullish
DAX 30 Outlook - Running Into Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bullish
2020-11-11 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2020-11-11 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR