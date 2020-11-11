News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-10 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for $DXY, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/us_dollar_index/2020/11/11/US-Dollar-Cycle-Analysis-Implications-for-DXY-EURUSD-AUDUSD-.html $USD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/mfHwFimIen
  • What are some key news and factors affecting the #crudeoil market? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/WM6X6ENFM2 https://t.co/9CR8cXPkW7
  • Hang Seng Tech Index down over 5% as investors weigh Chinese antitrust draft guideline https://t.co/VgJqFZgXyK
  • Australian 10-Year yield continues to move higher, now just below 1% $AUD https://t.co/2DHU6ABMhT
  • The British Pound could come under pressure, as bearish technical setups begin to take place on multiple GBP crosses. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD levels to watch. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/acXH9zjoQ3 https://t.co/eWKaEaeBRS
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.24% Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ks6PXDvsx5
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.87% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2KsV7uW4ji
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qB4CgWYC1c
  • Dow Jones index closed 0.5% below its all-time high. Will it break this key resistance? https://t.co/rzP4dmXgd5
  • Hong Kong and Singapore to implement travel bubble on November 22, replacing quarantine with virus testing - BBG $HSI
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High

Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High

2020-11-11 03:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, STRAITS TIMES INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • US stocks were mixed as investors reshuffled their portfolios in response to vaccine news
  • WTI Crude oil prices broke US$ 41.00, boosted by falling stockpiles and improved demand outlook
  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index retraced from a 5-month high as profit taking kicked in
Advertisement

Vaccine-led Rotation, Dow Jones, Singapore Stocks:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to 29,420 on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since mid-February. The index finished just 0.5% below its all-time high of 29,551 in terms of the closing price. A big jump in crude oil prices overnight propelled energy stocks, which rose 4.6% on average. A much larger-than-expected fall in US crude stockpiles and vaccine hopes boosted energy prices. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), US crude inventory fell by 5.15 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, compared to a 0.89 million estimate.

A vaccine-led sectoral rotation continued to play out on Wall Street. Big tech names were facing profit taking after registering astonishing gains this year, whereas energy, material and industrial stocks appeared to have regained investors’ favor in the past two days. Trading in Asia-Pacific markets may mirror the US one today as investors continue to reposition their portfolios in response to a major breakthrough of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, a strong pandemic wave is sweeping the US and most parts of the EU. More than 130,000 new infections were reported in the US on November 9th, and over 6.9 million new infections were registered globally over the past 14 days. The alarming virus trend may weigh on growth prospects into the fourth quarter, as it may take a few months before an effective vaccine becomes publicly available.

US equity index futures were oscillating between gains and losses, setting a mixed tone for Asia-Pacific stocks at open. Singapore shares opened mildly lower, dragged by aviation, financial and industrial sectors.

US New Coronavirus Cases Daily

Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High

Source: Google

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Sector-wise, 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors closed in the green, with 73.3% of the index’s constituents ending higher on Tuesday. Energy (+4.62%), industrials (+3.03%) and materials (+2.57%) were among the best performers, whereas information technology (-1.59%) was lagging.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Sector Performance 10-11-2020

Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High

Technically, the Dow Jones attempted to challenge its all-time high of 29,551 with strong upward momentum. An immediate resistance level can be found at February’s high (chart below), breaking above may open the room for more upside potential with an eye on 30,000. Failing to break the immediate resistance may lead to a technical pullback. The overall trend remains bullish, as the upward-sloped Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines suggest.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High

Straits Times Index Outlook:

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) registered big gains this week, with sentiment boosted by Biden’s election victory and vaccine news. Banks, aviation, real estate and industrial stocks outperformed defensive-linked consumer staples and healthcare. Trading volume in the SGX was more than doubled compared to its usual daily turnover yesterday, showing strong risk appetite among investors.

Technically, the STI appeared to be temporarily overbought, and thus may be vulnerable to a technical pullback. The index faces an immediate resistance level at 2,750 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement (chart below). The near-term momentum appears to bias towards the upside.

Straits Times Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Edges Higher Following RBNZ Rate Decision
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Edges Higher Following RBNZ Rate Decision
2020-11-11 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Rate Decision Due
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Rate Decision Due
2020-11-10 19:30:00
Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
2020-11-10 12:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude