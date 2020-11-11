British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2020-11-11 06:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Extends Reversal Relative to Dow, Dollar Flounders after Election and Vaccine News
2020-11-11 06:15:00
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xwEri46BMx
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/QLCoezOvo6
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CJLbflWNDy
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.79% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GUE0ao7i77
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Financial Stability Report due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (OCT) Actual: CNY689.8B Expected: CNY800B Previous: CNY1900B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • EU Stoxx 50 Outlook: Rebound on Vaccine News Running Out of Steam - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/11/11/EU-Stoxx-50-Outlook-Rebound-on-Vaccine-News-Running-Out-of-Steam-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $FESX $EUSTX #EUStoxx50 https://t.co/rtn2fJjslQ
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.35% US 500: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7SyWaXlETX
  • What are some technical and fundamental factors affecting the equities market? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C https://t.co/fGsqOPr9n8
  • A deeper cut on risk trends to consider into Wednesday is the faster slide in a typically outperforming Nasdaq 100 relative to other risk baselines like the SPX. I discuss risk trends and Dollar against vaccine, election and Single's Day news in my video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/11/11/Nasdaq-Extends-Reversal-Relative-to-Dow-Dollar-Flounders-after-Election-and-Vaccine-News.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/D48UCBIdcG
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100

2020-11-11 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, FTSE news and analysis:

  • Hopes that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will prove to be the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel are boosting both Sterling and the major London-listed shares.
  • GBP/USD and the FTSE 100 index are both benefiting, while EUR/GBP is weakening.
  • After three days of climbs, riskier assets will no doubt suffer from profit-taking at some point, but for now the trends look set to continue.
Advertisement

GBP/USD price up, EUR/GBP down

The Pound is strengthening against both the US Dollar and the Euro as market sentiment improves for a third successive day, boosted by hopes that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer of the US and BioNTech of Germany will curb the Covid-19 pandemic and bring about a global economic recovery.

Some profit-taking will doubtless emerge eventually but for now the trend higher remains firmly in place.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (November 2-11, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q4 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

In the stock markets, shares in so-called value stocks that have suffered from the pandemic – in areas such as banking, energy and travel – are in demand while momentum stocks – like Netflix and Amazon – that have benefited from the pandemic are falling.

As the FTSE 100 is packed with value stocks it is continuing to gain ground on this rotation and looks well placed to move higher still.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (November 2-11, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Source IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

FTSE 100 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 16% 4%
Weekly -37% 55% -6%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

US-UK trade talk hopes

In other news, a phone call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President-elect Joe Biden appears to have gone well despite Biden’s insistence that the UK Government protects the peace process in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement that ended most of the violence there.

This suggests that a US-UK trade deal may not be as far away as had been feared and could be another factor to benefit UK assets generally, particularly as the UK House of Lords has slowed down the controversial Government legislation that would overrule parts of the UK’s Brexit agreement with the EU, breaking international law in the process.

Note, though, that this week looks likely to be another crucial one in the EU-UK trade talks and headlines from those negotiations are a clear risk for Sterling and FTSE bulls and bears alike.

We look at markets regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2020-11-11 06:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Edges Higher Following RBNZ Rate Decision
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Edges Higher Following RBNZ Rate Decision
2020-11-11 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish