Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-09 22:50:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
2020-11-10 06:00:00
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.34%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/x8LAn9ip0m
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/puum5cY0Pe
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.12% Gold: 0.75% Silver: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/o4Xw9rHp8E
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/03zZMMS71V
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.78% FTSE 100: 0.71% Wall Street: 0.29% Germany 30: -0.52% US 500: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vfIszhFK02
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/jORJJYi3fv
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (NOV) Actual: 32.8 Previous: 52.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (NOV) Actual: -64.3 Expected: -65 Previous: -59.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (NOV) Actual: 39 Expected: 41.7 Previous: 56.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -65 Previous: -59.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction

Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction

2020-11-10 10:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, JPY Price Analysis & News

Advertisement

Japanese Yen Posts Largest Drop Since Q1 Crash

Yesterday’s COVID vaccine breakthrough prompted Japanese Yen selling across the board, which would have delighted Japanese Officials who had begun to fret over the recent appreciation in the exchange rate. USD/JPY had tracked risk assets and Treasury yields higher to mark the biggest 1-day % gain since the coronavirus led sell-off amid a rise from 103.20 to 105.60. Alongside this, given that markets had been long JPY, particularly against the USD, the move looks to have been exacerbated by a sizeable liquidation. Going forward, with the vaccine narrative in full swing, eyes will be on further updates from other vaccine makers such as Moderna, who Fauci has stated could produce similar results to Pfizer. As such, any further upward pressure on yields are likely to keep USD/JPY elevated.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei Futures, USD/JPY, US 10yr Yield Chart: Hourly Time Frame

Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction

Source: Refinitiv

Technical Hurdles Ahead for USD/JPY

On the topside however, technical barriers lie ahead with the 55 and 100DMAs situated at 105.31 and 105.86 respectively. On the downside, option expiries reside at 105.05 (1.5bln) which has curbed a recovery in the Japanese Yen thus far, prompting market participants to buy the dip. I expect similar price action will be observed in high-beta currencies (AUD, NZD) against funders such as JPY given that the narrative of a possible end of year vaccine still has legs to run for now.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -39% 28% -26%
Weekly -12% 4% -7%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
2020-11-10 06:00:00
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Advertisement