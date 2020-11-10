News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-09 22:50:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Slammed to Support on Covid Vaccine News
2020-11-09 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: USDJPY Rockets Higher after Vaccine Optimism
2020-11-09 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some factors driving $AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/qKkj1rnRfA
  • 🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) Actual: -11.5% Expected: -9.8% Previous: -16.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) Actual: 8% Previous: -15.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) Actual: -11.5 Expected: -9.8% Previous: -16.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) due at 02:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9.8% Previous: -16.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) due at 02:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -15.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • Hang Seng Index soared to a 4-month high on vaccine hopes. Financial stocks outperformed tech names. - HSBC (+7.03%) - SCB (+11.8%) - Tencent (-2.5%) - https://t.co/KwMtQhLH8q (-7.2%) https://t.co/6SRJksr39w
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: -0.3% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: -0.3 Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 PPI YoY (OCT) Actual: -2.1 Expected: -2% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower

Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower

2020-11-10 01:30:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • US stocks were mixed as Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was tested 90% effective in an early phase 3 trial
  • Nasdaq 100 index fell over 2%, dragged by Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook
  • Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 index may open higher. Oil price retraced after spiking; gold tumbled
Advertisement

Covid-19 Vaccine, Nasdaq 100, Asia-Pacific Stocks:

US stock markets saw some wild moves on Monday after Pfizer posted encouraging news on its Covid-19 vaccine development. The mRNA technology-based vaccine was tested 90% effective in an initial phase 3 clinical trial. The result is far better than expected, although the actual effective rate may drop as sample size grows. Still, market confidence was invigorated by the news, at least for a while. Crudeoil prices surged more than 8% before erasing some gains in the late trading hours. Gold prices tumbled nearly 5% as expectations for further fiscal and monetary stimulus waned.

An effective and publicly available vaccine will be a game changer, excreting far-reaching impact to the financial markets. If the vaccine is proven safe, effective and being widely used, business activities are likely to resume at a much faster pace, shedding reliance to digital facilities. The rally in energy, financial and industrial sectors alongside a fall in technology shares reflected this expectation. A faster economic recovery and a healthier jobs market may point to less support from fiscal and monetary stimulus in the medium- to long-term.

In the meanwhile, traders might have to gradually adapt their mindset to a world with vaccines, which may see changes in every aspect of our daily life. There could be a solid rebound in demand for travel, tourism, leisure, luxury goods, restaurant and brick-and-mortar retails, while demand for digital services may continue to hold up, but perhaps to a lesser extent.

Investors appeared to have switched out from big tech into the long-underperforming traditional industries last night, kicking off a new chapter of sectoral rotation. How to strike a balance between an escalating pandemic wave against vaccine hopes will likely be a main theme for trading until the end of the year.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific stocks opened higher, with the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 index both rising in early Asia hours.

On the macro front, China’s inflation rate, UK employment change and Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment index are among the top events today. Find out more on our economic calendar.

Sector-wise, 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green, with 72.3% of the index’s constituents ending higher on Monday. Energy (+14.22%), financials (+8.17%) and industrials (+3.34%) were among the best performers, whereas consumer discretionary (-1.59%) and information technology (+0.73%) were lagging behind.

S&P 500 Index Sector Performance 10-11-2020

Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower

Technically, the Nasdaq 100 index retraced from a key resistance level at 12,200 (chart below), potentially forming a “Triple Top” pattern. Failing to break 12,200 may open the room for more downside potential with an eye on 11,600 – the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Technically, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) erased some earlier gains and looked set to open 300 points higher. An immediate resistance level can be found at 26,840 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend appears bullish-biased but the index might be vulnerable to a short-term pullback after registering a 9% gain in six trading sessions.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: USDJPY Rockets Higher after Vaccine Optimism
USD/JPY Price Analysis: USDJPY Rockets Higher after Vaccine Optimism
2020-11-09 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&P 500 Spikes
Coronavirus Vaccine: Pfizer says COVID Vaccine is More Than 90% Effective, S&P 500 Spikes
2020-11-09 12:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Australia 200
Japan 225
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude