News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-10 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.82% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Mges5o5VJB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-10
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.76% Oil - US Crude: 0.71% Silver: 0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WDEewPGy6d
  • DAX is now in a face-off with big levels ahead of record highs. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/KHleIM11Xt https://t.co/2KYvYFtsgE
  • New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Rate Decision Due -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/10/new-zealand-dollar-outlook-nzd-usd-eyes-rbnz-rate-decision-due.html $NZD $NZDUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/9VGQo3O9wV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.54%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzssxY3PTV
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.27% France 40: -0.28% FTSE 100: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qFmfwUyFMT
  • #Euro is threatening a false breakout here after reversing off the yearly high-day close.Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/3jQbv6UTXI https://t.co/BxuCbwnv9F
  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George: -More fiscal policy could be what sustains economy -Low rates for long periods creates incentives for investors, financial stability risks over time -Recovery is unique because it is highly uneven
  • That's not what the markets want to hear. If the vaccine doesn't role out post-hast, this is going to be a serious drag on the economy https://t.co/GHq3uF5GpR
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?

Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?

2020-11-10 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast:

  • Gold suffered a serious decline to start the week, cratering more than 5%
  • Luckily for bulls, price action would suggest technical support helped stave off further losses
  • While a potential covid vaccine has seemingly pushed gold prices lower in the short term, the longer-term effect may be less straightforward

Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?

Gold has experienced significant volatility this week after suffering a drastic decline Monday morning on news of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. The development saw a broad rise in risk assets while safe havens like gold and the US Dollar pulled back. As a result, the precious metal sought assistance from technical support around the $1,850 area.

Gold Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – November 2020)

gold price chart

As the market calmed following the initial price reaction, gold has regained its footing and trades between support around $1,850 and nearby resistance along the $1,920 mark. Confined between two horizontal levels and grasping for its next move, some might suggest the bullish outlook for gold has been eradicated by the coming vaccine. But has it really?

Advertisement

Well, not entirely. While a readily available vaccine on the horizon is an undoubtedly positive development for the world, there is a question of how quickly herd immunity can be reached. Rumored to be 90% effective, such a vaccine would still require a majority of the population to be vaccinated until the hurdle for herd immunity is met. Further still, distribution could prove to be a logistical nightmare and only delay the uptake more.

With that in mind, many of the bullish catalysts behind gold remain. Regardless of vaccination rates, the Fed has reiterated its willingness to remain accommodative into 2023 and both parties in Washington have expressed interest in another stimulus package. Add in a possible infrastructure plan under the Biden administration and it seems the outlook for the US Dollar remains troubled as these plans will increase its supply – an important tailwind for XAU/USD.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Thus, the development of a coronavirus vaccine may not have killed the bullish outlook for gold, but it has clearly undermined it this week. To that end, the fundamental drivers behind higher gold prices should linger even after a vaccine is distributed so the yellow metal’s outlook remains constructive over the longer-term – in my opinion.

From a technical perspective, the broader formation of a bull-flag remains intact and support around the $1,850 mark appears to have provided a nearby springboard for a quick recovery. Unless gold breaks its current technical pattern by falling below $1,800, I am hesitant to suggest the bigger-picture has changed. In the meantime, follower @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Rate Decision Due
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Rate Decision Due
2020-11-10 19:30:00
Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar
2020-11-10 12:15:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction
Japanese Yen Implosion on Vaccine Breakthrough - Watch US Yields for Direction
2020-11-10 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed