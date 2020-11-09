FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away
2020-11-08 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-08 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
2020-11-07 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight
2020-11-07 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NOC Chief adds that Libya oil production could reach 1.3mbpd within a month https://t.co/4mtsGCL1XY
  • NOC Chief says Libya will not join OPEC quotas until its production reaches 1.7mbpd #oott
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/svYbl3lGeB
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 10:35 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/wFQngjw618
  • Greek borrowing costs slumping...@DailyFX Yields via https://t.co/vbSHvUb407 https://t.co/i2PCTx885b
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 09:25 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/w4NiFhGHm9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Vq1SHO0HJB
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.34% Silver: 0.83% Gold: 0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/itnyK3SMn1
FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed

FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed

2020-11-09 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • FTSE is trying to reclaim 6,000 as risk-markets shine.
  • Client sentiment is mixed.
Advertisement

The FTSE 100 is taking its cue from the US and Asia and is pushing higher in early trade and is back above 6,000 for the first time in nearly one month.US markets were firm all last week as investors began pricing in a Joe Biden victory in the US presidential election, while the Nikkei 225 is now back at highs last seen nearly three decades ago. The VIX volatility index has fallen sharply over the last 10 days from a two-month high around 36 to a current level of 26 as investors turn bullish and seek risk.

S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Forecast: Stimulus and Pandemic in Focus

While the FTSE may be pressing ahead on positive international drivers, the UK domestic outlook remains cloudy with little progress made on Brexit trade talks. There remains a wide divergence between the two sides on level playing field commitments and fisheries, and while both sides continue to believe that a deal is possible, neither is making a move to break the current impasse.

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook – Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight

The daily FTSE 100 chart remains positive but is showing signs of being overbought. The index has broken above all three moving averages but needs to make a close and open above the 200-day simple moving average to make the move more convincing. The recent series of bullish candles, with higher highs and higher lows, remains intact and the UK big board hit a near one-month high earlier in the session before dipping back below 6,000. A break above 6,042, the October 9 high, opens the way back to the September 15 high at 6,128. Above here the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 6,239 comes into play.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

The CCI indicator is flashing an oversold signal currently and this needs to be watched to see if the market becomes even more stretched in the short-term. The chart shows a cluster of old highs and all three moving averages providing levels of support all the way back down to 5,800.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (March – November 9, 2020)

FTSE 100 Rallying Into Overbought Territory, Client Sentiment is Mixed
FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 5% 8%
Weekly -32% 25% -15%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show 57.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.33 to 1.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed FTSE 100 trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised to Rise on Biden Victory, Easing Restrictions
Australian Dollar Poised to Rise on Biden Victory, Easing Restrictions
2020-11-09 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Forecast: Stimulus and Pandemic in Focus
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Weekly Forecast: Stimulus and Pandemic in Focus
2020-11-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq Rally Pauses as Trump Contests Election Votes for Biden
Nasdaq Rally Pauses as Trump Contests Election Votes for Biden
2020-11-06 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed