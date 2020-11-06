Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Sinks on US Election, Index Eyes Record High?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
2020-11-06 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
2020-11-06 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Stock market performance is considered an important predictor of the economic outlook. What else can it be used to project? https://t.co/ViTMl19TW3 #Elections2020 https://t.co/GcJp0QQftJ
  • Georgia's Gwinnett county is done counting for tonight, Georgia has about 14k votes outstanding -BBG
  • The Indian #Rupee and #Nifty50 rose as markets bet on a Joe Biden election win over the past 24 hours. Will $USDINR retest September lows? Might India’s benchmark stock index push towards new all-time highs? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/06/Indian-Rupee-Nifty-50-Forecast-USDINR-Sinks-on-US-Election-Index-Eyes-Record-High.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Hakgq3FPxx
  • The trailing 12-months EPS of the S&P 500 index have declined by 14% YoY (chart below). This suggests that the economic activity remained well below the pre-pandemic levels, albeit not as pessimistic as what analysts have thought. https://t.co/09nj0amrEM
  • Betting markets push Biden up to 91 cents in Pennsylvania and 88 cents in Georgia. https://t.co/seTfxL84c1
  • What factors are influencing $GBP this quarter? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/uFoEr9dXhE https://t.co/xZrF6d0i5S
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.49% Silver: -0.65% Oil - US Crude: -2.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8Qv8POWMz4
  • I seriously can't get the song 'It's the End of the World' by REM out of my head. No doubt the result of little sleep and the extreme divisiveness in American politics right now
  • While the top fundamental focus is squarely on the election results, it seems the risk of a 'buy the rumor, sell the news' run from the $SPX may be developing. What about the Dollar which has stumbled - especially before Friday NFPs? My Friday video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/11/06/Dollar-Retreats-Despite-SP-500s-Charge-as-Election-Count-Proceeds-NFPs-Approaches.html https://t.co/lpwIr7YdYW
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/svrcS5svOn
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Sinks on US Election, Index Eyes Record High?

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Sinks on US Election, Index Eyes Record High?

2020-11-06 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50, US Election, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • Biden-win bets in US election propelling Indian Rupee, Nifty 50
  • USD/INR established key falling trendline, eyes September lows?
  • India’s benchmark stocks index eyeing all-time highs & beyond?
Advertisement

Following some initial weakness, the Indian Rupee seems to be back on the offensive against the US Dollar. The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, is also gaining ground. This followed rising expectations of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

In fact, emerging market assets have been benefiting from this scenario as it could mean less global trade friction in the coming 4 years. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) recently soared to its highest since the first half of 2018. What is the technical road for USD/INR and the Nifty 50 from here?

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

USD/INR turned lower after establishing what appears to be a new falling trendline from April. The pair may further break under short-term rising support from September as it re-enters a zone of consolidation between 74.04 and 72.76. Keep a close eye on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Taking it out would open the door to testing the lower bound of the consolidative zone. Further losses from there exposes the 72.14 – 72.40 former resistance range. Otherwise, a climb above 74.91 exposes Summer 2020 highs.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar this quarter?
Get My Guide

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Sinks on US Election, Index Eyes Record High?

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

The Nifty 50 is fast approaching all-time highs set earlier this year, eyeing the 12246 – 12430 resistance zone. There is the presence of negative RSI divergence which shows fading upside momentum. That can at times precede a turn lower. In such an outcome, keep a close eye on the 50-day SMA which may reinstate the focus to the upside. Key support seems to sit between 11535 and 11661 towards September lows. Otherwise, taking out resistance exposes the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 12931 and 13437 respectively.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Nifty 50 Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Sinks on US Election, Index Eyes Record High?

Nifty 50 Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
2020-11-06 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Soar as US Dollar Sinks
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Soar as US Dollar Sinks
2020-11-05 22:37:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falls to Big support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falls to Big support
2020-11-05 20:35:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Overlook FOMC Rate Decision as Election Drags
US Dollar, S&P 500 Overlook FOMC Rate Decision as Election Drags
2020-11-05 19:45:00
Advertisement