Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-11-05 12:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 37.6 Previous: 35.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tydwLnG9uP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Sunak Statement on COVID Support due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 35.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • UK Chancellor Sunak is set to extend furlough until March - BBC
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 48.5 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/G5H8q4Tv2u
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.44% Gold: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NSOJQRZ1zQ
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 11:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TW8YR9xw08
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level

2020-11-05 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, JPY Price Analysis & News

  • USD Weaker on Likely Biden Presidency
  • Watch US Yields for USD/JPY Direction
Advertisement

USD Weaker on Likely Biden Presidency

Despite the fact that the results of the US election have yet to be confirmed, markets are continuing to price in the increasing likelihood of a Biden presidency with a Republican senate, which has driven the US Dollar lower across the board and thus has been a goldilocks scenario with risk sentiment firmer. In turn, with the weaker dollar, this has brought USD/JPY back to within close vicinity to the 104.00 handle, which has been a significant level that the pair has rarely held below in the past 5yrs.

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level

Source: Refinitiv

Watch US Yields for USD/JPY Direction

Another factor to keep in mind for USD/JPY is US treasury yields, which have come off significantly in the past 24hrs from a peak of 90bps to 73bps at the time of writing. As such, this will be key for the direction in USD/JPY. Volatility in USD/JPY remained muted despite the US Election with the BoJ making sure they had all hands on deck.

BoJ Governor Kuroda “many in markets worry about impact of US elections on FXmoves, but USD/USD moving stably in narrow range, will carefully watch FX market developments”

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

In turn, with the absence of renewed risk aversion, the 104.00 handle could perhaps be a tough level to break, particularly as this level has previously seen Japanese Officials step up their intervention rhetoric, prompting the pair carve a triple bottom.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 6% 9%
Weekly -21% -21% -21%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY Technical Levels

Near-term support resides at the psychological 104.00 handle, where a break below opens the door to 103.50-60. On the topside, offers from 105.00 and 105.33 (50DMA) are likely to keep upside limited.

Option expiries: 103.00 ($1.26bln), 104.00 ($493mln), 105.00 ($750mln)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
2020-11-05 10:13:00
Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit
Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit
2020-11-05 09:00:00
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
USD May Rebound as Election Polls Narrow in Key States - What Next?
USD May Rebound as Election Polls Narrow in Key States - What Next?
2020-11-05 04:00:00
Advertisement