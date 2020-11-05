Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/YOMJsQucOq
  • @DavidIusow You are always welcome....
  • $USDMXN slipping to the lowest levels since March as Biden narrows margin in key battleground states Break below the 2018 high (20.6565) would probably ignite a more extensive downside push and bring the August 2019 high (20.2561) into play $MXN #technicalanalysis https://t.co/xOCbd9e6SR
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (SEP) Actual: 2.2% Expected: 2.8% Previous: 4.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (SEP) Actual: 2.2% Expected: 2.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/lrGcJu3Lin
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (OCT) Actual: 53.1 Expected: 55 Previous: 56.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • BoE's Bailey says market puts certain probability in negative rates, we don't read anything into that $GBP
  • BoE's Bailey says the BoE have not said anything about negative rates today because they have set out the work they are doing on them, adds that the BoE will not put a timeline on work on negative rates $GBP
Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit

Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit

2020-11-05 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

US Election, USD price and stock markets:

  • The US Election results, with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden likely to be the next US President but the Republicans expected to maintain control of the Senate, is arguably the best possible result for the markets.
  • This Goldilocks scenario – not too hot and not too cold – has already lifted stock and government bond prices while weakening the US Dollar, and those trends will likely persist for a while yet.
Advertisement

Stocks and bonds to benefit from US Election, US Dollar to ease

The likely election of the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden to the US Presidency alongside the Republicans maintaining control of the Senate will likely be seen as the ideal combination for global markets, benefiting stock prices, lowering the yield on high-quality sovereign bonds and hitting the safe-haven US Dollar.

While the results have yet to be confirmed, these trends are already in place and will likely persist unless current President Donald Trump succeeds with his legal challenges to the Election outcome, alleging fraud and calling for recounts.

The argument for risk-on trades is based on the idea that some of Biden’s policies on issues such as regulation and tax will be watered down by Congress, which would also curb Government spending. More easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve would also be on the cards if the Republicans block a large fiscal stimulus program.

Against this background, the safe-haven US Dollar – a bolt-hole for investors when they seek to avoid riskier assets – has already weakened and may well continue to do so.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, 15-Minute Timeframe (November 4-5, 2020)

Latest US Dollar index price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

By contrast, money will likely continue to flow into the stock markets and sovereign bonds. Potentially, the Federal Reserve could throw a spanner into the works by changing its monetary policy settings later Thursday but that is extremely unlikely with the Election results yet to be confirmed. S&P 500 futures are already climbing in Europe and may well continue to do so once the US markets open.

S&P 500 Futures Price Chart, 15-Minute Timeframe (November 4-5, 2020)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Source: Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

We look at currencies and stocks regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
2020-11-05 10:13:00
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
USD May Rebound as Election Polls Narrow in Key States - What Next?
USD May Rebound as Election Polls Narrow in Key States - What Next?
2020-11-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish