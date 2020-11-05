DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-11-05 12:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-11-05 16:48:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold breakout, fresh monthly highs #NFP on deck for tomorrow it's taken out a lot of resistance levels this week, each of which become possible support for pullback scenarios. https://t.co/CjPYJWt0KK https://t.co/YhDZHgTd8E
  • #Dollar seems to be stabilizing as #Fed Chair Powell wraps up presser. Upshot seems to be that novel monetary help isn’t forthcoming near term, amplifying risk-off implications of fiscal delay
  • US Dollar facing heavy selling pressure, S&P 500 soaring on prospective Biden Presidency. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/02uIpKRa71 https://t.co/DepQmfumea
  • Fed Chair Powell says policy is made from a risk-management standpoint
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Silver showing exceptional strength, as #FOMC + Improved odds for Biden Presidency bolster inflation bets and drag on US…
  • The recent move took has taken out the late-June 2019 high at $13,840 with relative ease and BTC now looks set to press higher, although a period of consolidation cannot be ruled out. Get your $BTC market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/8SCx68gGpb https://t.co/UrMWti4XFL
  • Fed Chair Powell says we are strongly committed to use our tools and more can be done if needed $DXY
  • Fed Chair Powell says we have not looked at reducing asset purchases $DXY #FOMC
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Details on projections will be released at time of meeting - Additionally, new graphs will be included to detail how risks have evolved $DXY $SPX
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Max employment depends on long-term inflation expectations anchored near 2% - Accommodative stance expected to remain until employment and inflation outcomes are seen $DXY $GLD $SLV
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-11-05 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Price Forecast:

  • The DAX 30 bounced off support near the 11,320 mark and reclaimed much of its recently lost ground
  • The FTSE 100 is approaching the topside of its descending channel, can it break higher?
  • The CAC 40 followed suit but has since encountered resistance around the 5,000 mark

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The US election has dominated traditional newswires this week and the remarkable ascent in the US indices has garnered significant media attention on the financial news side. As a result, simultaneous rallies in the DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 have gone largely undiscussed despite their parabolic nature. Nevertheless, their significant recoveries have seen the European indices regain their footing after stumbling in mid-October amid weak earnings results and renewed lockdown measures in their respective countries.

Advertisement

DAX 30 Forecast

The DAX 30 was perhaps the weakest member of the group as we headed into election week, still reeling from the cataclysmic decline it suffered after SAP’s earnings disappointment. With that in mind, the recovery enjoyed in November thus far has seen the German equity index regain much of the ground it lost in the month prior and resistance around the 12,647 level may be the next overhead barrier. Beyond that, secondary resistance may reside around the 12,960 level.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – November 2020)

DAX 30 price chart

Still, RSI readings suggest the DAX 30 has entered overbought territory on shorter timeframes and may be susceptible to consolidation in the coming days. Early areas of support may reside around the 12,340 level which marks the September swing low and has displayed influence on price action in both October and November. Secondary support may reside near the 12,145 zone.

FTSE 100 Forecast

Unlike the DAX 30 which suffered losses due to asudden shock, the FTSE 100 has been bleeding lower for months, largely due to Brexit uncertainty. That said, the magnitude of the recent rally is somewhat surprising because little has been achieved on the Brexi front, meaning the uptick in price has been largely derived from catalysts elsewhere. Therefore, I am hesitant to suggest the rally will continue higher in earnest, at least until progress is seen in trade negotiations.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – November 2020)

ftse 100 price chart

Suffice it to say, there could still be room to run should the topside of the descending channel break. Residing near the 5,930 mark, it might provide early resistance. Subsequent barriers may reside at the various lower-highs over the last few months, with the first standing near 6,050.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Should bullishness wane, the FTSE 100 may lend itself to range trading strategies. To that end, proponents of the strategy could set levels of invalidation slightly above the topside of the descending channel, while looking for areas of interest near the lower bound, perhaps near 5,500.

CAC 40 Forecast

Like the FTSE 100, the CAC 40 has been negotiating a range for months. Price dipped beneath the lower bound in late October, but the recent rally has seen the French equity index reclaim the level and charge higher. Now, it has encountered resistance at the 5,00 mark - derived from the October highs.

CAC 40 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – November 2020)

cac 40 price chart

If bulls can push higher still, subsequent resistance may reside around the 5,130 mark. On the other hand, a return to risk aversion might see the CAC 40 retreat to prior support near 4,820 and 4,670. In the meantime, follower @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, S&P 500 Overlook FOMC Rate Decision as Election Drags
US Dollar, S&P 500 Overlook FOMC Rate Decision as Election Drags
2020-11-05 19:45:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
Bitcoin (BTC) Powers to a Near Three-Year High, Ethereum (ETH) Lags the Move
2020-11-05 10:13:00
Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit
Goldilocks Scenario for Markets After US Election: Risk Assets to Benefit
2020-11-05 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bullish
Germany 30
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bullish