Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher

Bank of England (BoE) and GBP/USD Price, Analysis and Chart:

Bank of England ramps up QE by GBP150 billion.

GBP/USD moves higher as interest rates left untouched.

Advertisement

The UK central bank has boosted its bond-buying program by a further GBP150 billion today after the BoE warned that recent Covid-19 developments will weigh on near-term spending and lead to a decline in GDP in Q4 2020. The quantitative program which started in November 2009 now stands at GBP895 billion. All other policy measures were left untouched. The central bank sees UK GDP contracting by 11% in 2020, compared to prior projections of -9.5%, while GDP is set to expand by 7.25% in 2021, compared to August’s projection of +9%.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Trading Forex News: The Strategy Get My Guide

GBP/USD picked up a small bid post-BoE announcement, due in part to relief that the bank rate was left untouched. There had been talk recently that the central bank was looking at negative interest rates, so a unanimous decision to leave the bank rate untouched gave Sterling a small nudge higher.

Negative Interest Rates - Can They Stimulate the Economy?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to speak this afternoon and announce a new package of fiscal measures to help boost the economy. Sunak is expected to extend the furlough scheme for the length of lockdown 2.0 if businesses are told to close and he may extend the scheme to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales if they also announce a national lockdown, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Download our New Q4 Sterling Forecast Get My Guide

GBP/USD Five Minute Price Chart (November 5, 2020)

GBP/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 17% -2% 7% Weekly -3% -27% -16%

IG client sentiment data show 51.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 20.30% higher than yesterday and 6.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.91% lower than yesterday and 21.61% lower from last week.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.