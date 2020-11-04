News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
2020-11-03 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
2020-11-04 09:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Latest US Election odds via @oddschecker https://t.co/Tbn8mzEo9u
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (OCT ) Actual: 50 Expected: 49.4 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (OCT) Actual: 49.5 Expected: 48.9 Previous: 50.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (OCT ) Actual: 55 Expected: 54.5 Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • 🇮🇹 IHS Markit Services PMI (OCT) Actual: 46.7 Expected: 47 Previous: 48.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P30RXC2VA5
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 49.4 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (OCT) due at 08:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 48.9 Previous: 50.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (OCT) due at 08:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.5 Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • Equities paring opening losses...prices via @IGcom @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Y9VLsxNRDQ
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower

Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower

2020-11-04 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

US elections, market prices and what happens next:

  • As European markets opened Wednesday there was no clear winner of the US Presidential election and no “blue wave” snatching the Senate by the Democrats from the Republicans, raising the prospect of several days of bitter wrangling.
  • That’s already resulted in a risk-off move in global markets as investors switch from stocks into the relative safety of US Treasuries and other top-quality sovereign bonds.
  • However, the markets have steadied after their initial knee-jerk risk-off moves, suggesting the initial response to the results could yet be reversed.
Advertisement

Haven bid for USD on US election stalemate

The US elections have resulted in the worst possible outcome for the markets: no clear winner in the Presidential race, the incumbent Donald Trump falsely claiming victory and the prospect of days of uncertainty as Trump attempts to rule out the counting of postal votes likely to favor Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Democrats look to have failed to win the Senate from the Republicans – the “blue wave” wrongly predicted by pollsters – so even if Biden becomes President he will likely face difficulties pushing through legislation.

This has been dubbed the “nightmare scenario” for markets: Trump declaring victory ahead of time, potentially hiring lawyers to stop postal votes being counted and a split Congress with the Senate still in the hands of the Republicans and the House of Representatives still with a Democrat majority.

Market response to US election

Unsurprisingly, markets in Asia and then Europe have taken this badly, with a move from risk-on assets like stocks into risk-off assets like US Treasury notes and bonds, and sentiment is unlikely to improve significantly for hours, days or even weeks.

Among the most important moves, the US Dollar index has been climbing since around 0500 GMT as the possibility of a stalemate has risen, reaching 94.14 before easing back to just below the 94 level. A move into the safety of US Treasuries has shaved around nine basis points from the yield on the 10-year note and the price of gold – once but no longer seen as a haven asset – has eased back.

As for stocks, S&P 500 futures have recouped earlier falls but the benchmark indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris are still down by 0.2%, 1.2% and 0.4% respectively in early business.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, Five-Minute Timeframe (November 4, 2020)

Latest US Dollar index price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q4 US Dollar forecast
Get My Guide

Looking ahead, the markets could benefit from a reduction of political risk once the election results are known and from a Republican Senate that could block Democrat plans to roll back corporate tax cuts, clamp down on the tech industry and raise capital gains tax. However, agreement on a fiscal stimulus package now looks as far away as ever and near-term political risk remains elevated as Trump accuses the Republicans of trying to steal the election.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended
Nasdaq, Hang Seng Drift Lower as Election Vote Unfolds, Ant IPO Suspended
2020-11-04 02:00:00
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
Dow Jones Charges Higher as US Election Day Unfolds, What Now?
2020-11-03 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Gold
Mixed