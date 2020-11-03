News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-03 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
2020-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day
2020-11-03 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: $5.5B Expected: $6.1B Previous: $6.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • US 52-Week Bills Draw 0.135% Primary Dealers Awarded: 58.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 38.5% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.0% B/C Ratio: 3.54
  • The $SPX is currently attempting its biggest single-day rally since Jun 5th. I would say this is more nervous volatility rather than earnest risk appetite https://t.co/OhWD0G3nh1
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: $5.50B Expected: $6.1B Previous: $6.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • The first States to close the polls tonight will be Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Georgia, Indiana, and Virginia at 7 PM EST #Election2020
  • USD price action weakens considerably as Americans head to the polls for #Elections2020 day. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/Kmi74LO3U6 https://t.co/8oFsJH0xGv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 65.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1d2I2wtYPB
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Mauderer Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (OCT) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $6.1B Previous: $6.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • Hey traders! Get your US #Elections202 market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/HFG8Jcm4Em
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Ramps into Election Day

2020-11-03 16:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR NOSEDIVES WITH NOVEMBER 2020 ELECTION UNDERWAY

  • USD price action weakens considerably as Americans head to the polls for 2020 election day
  • US Dollar overnight implied volatility readings explode in anticipation of potentially big moves
  • DXY Index has plunged over 0.8% intraday as traders position for possible election outcomes
Advertisement

The US Dollar is getting hammered lower against key FX peers as the November 2020 election gets underway. US Dollar weakness could be due to trader speculation front-running a potential Biden victory and democratic sweep, which would likely correspond with massive fiscal spending.

DXY INDEX - US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (20 MAY TO 03 NOV 2020)

DXY Index US Dollar Price Chart Forecast Election 2020

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index stumbled sharply lower after rejecting the 94.00-handle and 100-day simple moving average. The move lower looks fueled by broad-based US Dollar selling pressure across major currency pairs with USD price action weakening most notably against AUD, GBP, EUR, and CAD. US Dollar bulls now look toward the positively-sloped 50-day simple moving average as a potential area to stem the bleeding, which also appears to align with a back-test of the recent bull flag breakout.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges November 2020 Election

US Dollar volatility is expected to be exceptionally high over the next 24-hours according to the latest overnight implied volatility readings. The same is true for one-week implied volatility readings. That said, pricing in a Biden victory could be premature as political polls have been proven wrong before. Also, volatility might linger beyond the official 03 November 2020 election day considering the potential for a contested election as mail-in ballots are tallied. If this threat materializes, or markets are caught offsides, the US Dollar could stage a face-ripping rebound.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Not to mention, the scheduled FOMC decision and release of NFP data later this week pose additional heavy-hitting event risk. This underscores the importance of adopting a comprehensive trading strategy that incorporates sound risk management techniques and a well thought out plan. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading - US Dollar (USD) Presidential Election Performance May Prove Anything but Typical

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-03 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
2020-11-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish