News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-03 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-03 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-03 10:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
2020-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/r3rxs13tXi
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 41.5 Previous: 40.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 41.5 Previous: 40.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • EU & UK Sources - Negotiations stuck on fisheries, with talks failing so far to overcome differences over state aid as well as the level playing field $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.80%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 62.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GOBMxeVoeQ
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 40.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-03
  • EU Commission says zonal attachment cannot be a basis for a solution on fisheries, adds that this is the EU position
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/qFRhG5Snel
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.28% Silver: 0.20% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LYY3OUgAMu
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.91% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hC5NLCHlOw
EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness

EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness

2020-11-03 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD pressing into technical resistance as the greenback weakness.
  • IG trader sentiment remains negative.
Advertisement

The US dollar is slipping lower in European turnover ahead of the 59th US presidential election in thin market conditions. The US dollar basket (DXY) is paring some recent gains and trades nearly 0.50% lower at 93.60 after making a five-week high yesterday. Technical support remains close off the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages but with volatility expected to rise as the election results hit the screens, support and resistance levels may be broken with ease.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q4 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD is stalling around 1.1700 and any push above here will meet with further areas of resistance, with the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages seen between 1.1750 and 1.1763. The CCI indicator suggested that EURUSD was oversold recently, so today’s move, driven by US dollar weakness, maybe balancing out this market set-up.

The Euro as a currency will likely find it difficult to appreciate in its own right over the next few weeks and months. The recent second round of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe has sparked concern that Q4 GDP figures for the single-block will be a lot weaker than expected with some banks now seeing negative growth at the end of the year. The ECB has already stated that it will do whatever is needed with whatever tool/s that are appropriate with the December central bank meeting the starting point for the next round of monetary stimulus.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (February – November 3, 2020)

EUR/USD Tests 1.1700 on Pre-Election US Dollar Weakness
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -3% -3%
Weekly 43% -38% -13%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader datashow53.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.17 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 18.90% higher than yesterday and 57.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.39% lower than yesterday and 39.99% lower from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
Sentiment Data Sending Bullish Signal for USD vs EUR Pre-Election, Bearish for SPX
2020-11-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Focus on Election, Brexit, Bank of England
2020-11-03 09:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
Gold Price Coils Up Ahead of Election on Improved Sentiment, Weaker USD
2020-11-03 07:00:00
Silver, Copper Brace for US Election Results, Fate of Stimulus, Trade Wars
Silver, Copper Brace for US Election Results, Fate of Stimulus, Trade Wars
2020-11-03 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed