News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD Technical Setups- Election Levels
2020-11-02 19:44:00
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-02 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Ripe for Rebound One Day Ahead of Presidential Election?
2020-11-03 00:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific
2020-11-03 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Pre-Election Outlook: What Sectors Are at Risk?
2020-11-02 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
2020-11-02 17:50:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Looking at the weekly #EURUSD chart suggests prices may be resuming the long-term, 12-year down having broken rising counter-trend support (as expected in our quarterly forecast, here - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides?ref-author=spivak#forecastschoices=EUR) https://t.co/fPMZeZnkNt
  • The Indian Rupee may weaken following a breakout higher in USD/INR. Despite rising global stock market volatility, the Nifty 50 has been holding its ground. Could it capitulate lower? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BNJ5uTKz1A https://t.co/P4URCNVb9T
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 10:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/awz2DE4zVD
  • RT @IGAus: It's nearly upon us. Will it be Trump or Biden? Anything can happen if 2016 is anything to go by!
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/xKxcwnkmpX
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 19.75, 17.60 and 17.52 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • The US Dollar gained, pushing USD/SGD to break higher. However, USD/IDR may be looking at losses ahead. USD/MYR struggled to breach the March trendline. USD/PHP could rise.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6W76mWMRrJ https://t.co/UUysJ2QMuO
  • I've laid out what seem like the main #USElections2020 scenarios for the #Dollar, #gold, #stocks and other benchmark assets in a webinar yesterday. See the breakdown here - https://t.co/ikErQGylfe
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.396%) S&P 500 (+0.326%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.314%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Overnight, 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors closed in the green, with 83.3% of the index’s constituents ending higher. Materials (+5.12%) and energy (+3.81%) were among the best performers, whereas communication services (-0.23%) and information technology (+0.48%) were lagging . https://t.co/YQi5EQodSK
Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific

Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific

2020-11-03 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones had a decent rebound as investors anticipated a democratic sweep in the US election
  • RBA interest rate decision, pandemic developments and Ant IPO are in focus too
  • ASX 200 rebounded for a second day, facing an immediate resistance level at 6,000
Advertisement

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index rebounded 1.6% on Monday as market participants counted down to the US presidential election. Recent heavy selling in the US stock market may have created an opportunity for investors to buy on the dips, especially when many are anticipating a “Blue Wave” – a Democratic sweep – election outcome. If Biden wins, the Democrats may be empowered to push through a larger fiscal stimulus bill at the expense of a wider deficit to relieve the economic pains brought about by another Covid-19 viral wave.

On the flip side, a “Trump-win” outcome, which is not widely anticipated, may lead to rapid unwinding activities and potential volatile market reactions. If you can recall what happened in the 2016 election, that was the kind of the price action we may see. Safe-haven assets like the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Treasuries will likely spike up, whereas risk-linked equity index futures, emerging market currencies and commodities may fall.

US corporate earnings continued to fare well, with 24 out of 26 S&P 500 companies beating analysts’ EPS estimates yesterday. So far in the earnings season, more than 80% of the blue chip companies have released better-than-expected Q3 results.

The US has registered 74,236 new coronavirus cases on November 1st, marking a decline for the second day after hitting a record of 99,784 on October 30th. Still, the overall trend of virus counts looks alarming. Pandemic risk remains one of the top hindering factors over the economic recovery, and thus more fiscal and monetary stimulus measures are needed in the EU and the US to cushion the impacts. This may weigh on the Euro and the US Dollar in the weeks to come.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Map of cases (last 14 days)

Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific

Source: Google

Asia-Pacific stocks look set to trade broadly higheron Tuesday, led by Australia, Hong Kong and mainland China. Japanese markets are shut for a public holiday.

Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial will debut in both Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 5th, shortly after the US election. Brokers said that it was trading at HK$ 120 – a 50% premium over the IPO price – in the grey market yesterday. This points to a strong investor demand for the fintech company. Meanwhile, Jack Ma and Ant’s top executives were summoned by Chinese regulators for talks, raising concerns over the company’s prospects.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

On the macro front, the RBA interest rate decision and US factory orders are among the top events. Find out more on our economic calendar.

Sector-wise, 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors closed in the green, with 83.3% of the index’s constituents ending higher on Monday. Materials (+5.12%), energy (+3.81%) and industrials (+3.52%) were among the best performers, whereas communication services (-0.23%) and information technology (+0.48%) were lagging behind.

Dow Jones Index Sector Performance 02-11-2020

Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific

Technically, the Dow Jones index tested a key support level at 26,600 (23.8% Fibonacci retracement) and has since rebounded. This could be a technical rebound, however, as the index is likely to form a “Death Cross” on its daily chart, with 20- and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMAs) crossing below the 100-Day SMA. The formation of a “Death Cross” suggests that selling pressure may be prevailing.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

Technically, Australia’s ASX 200 stock benchmark hit a major resistance level at 6,200 and has retraced since then. The index has entered into the lower Bollinger Band, suggesting that downward pressure is prevailing. If ASX 200 could stand above its 20-Day SMA, it may signal a potential trend reversal. Immediate resistance levels can be found at the 6,000 and then 6,200.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Climbs Before Election, Sending Heatwaves Across Asia-Pacific
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Support Ahead of RBA
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Support Ahead of RBA
2020-11-02 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Pre-Election Outlook: What Sectors Are at Risk?
Nasdaq 100 Pre-Election Outlook: What Sectors Are at Risk?
2020-11-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
2020-11-02 17:50:00
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Australia 200