News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-02 18:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: US Election and FOMC in Focus
2020-11-02 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
2020-11-02 17:50:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices could struggle to regain lost ground if the S&P 500-dervied VIX continues to surge. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/4s23S4LOof https://t.co/pkc5dcedA3
  • France reports a record 52,518 daily Covid cases - BBG
  • ...better havens for our shifting financial environment are the likes of the Dollar (for sheer liquidity), Yen (traditional carry unwind), Gold (alternative to fiat safety) and money market accounts (the GFC benchmarks)
  • It's times like these that you miss seeing what people are doing in the myriad of ultra leveraged and inverse volatility ETFs. Alas, all we really have left is $VXX and $SVXY. If you haven't looked at these charts, do take a look at five years of their historical
  • Another remarkable net speculative futures positioning update from the recent data figures is the standing in copper. Speculative interest in this growth-sensitive commodity is just off the heaviest-net long position on ... https://t.co/fHYzWUZOYI https://t.co/u8LO1bxNqt
  • The Japanese Yen has been outperforming its contemporaries as global risk appetite has chilled in recent days, thanks in part to surging COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States. Get your $USDJPY market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/oChay1w40A https://t.co/Tvx3FABtMj
  • US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/11/01/us-dollar-forecast-technical-levels-to-watch-as-election-looms.html $USD $DXY $EURUSD $USDJPY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/2dPnxAfK0u
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 60.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tm26HElxRV
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.23% Silver: 1.71% Gold: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IvBbuUCNtA
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mgrJq3s4v8
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields

2020-11-02 17:50:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

GOLD PRICE FORECAST: PRECIOUS METALS UNDERPINNED BY MARKET VOLATILITY, REAL YIELDS AS ELECTION, FOMC DECISION, & JOBS DATA LOOM

  • Gold price action attempts to edge higher as the precious metal bounces off September lows
  • Gold prices could struggle to regain lost ground if the S&P 500-dervied VIX continues to surge
  • The 2020 election, Fed meeting and NFPs on tap this week might send gold on a sharp advance
Advertisement

Gold is trading on its front foot to start the week with the precious metal attempting to claw its way back from the 1.5% slide last week. The price of gold currently hovers around $1,890/oz at the time of writing after a rebound off technical support provided by September swing lows around the $1,860-price level. This area could continue to provide an area of buoyancy for gold price action going forward.

GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (17 JUN TO 02 NOV 2020)

Gold price chart forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Gold prices could face a return of selling pressure, however, as the precious metal approaches the underbelly of its 100-day simple moving average and bearish trendline extended through the 06 August and 21 October highs. The zone of confluent resistance near $1,930/oz could also stymie rebound attempts by gold price action.

Yet, a topside breakout might be in the cards if a much-needed bullish catalyst materializes. Topping the $1,930-price level could open up the door for gold bulls to target the psychologically-significant $2,000-mark, but a confirmed breach of the $1,860 support zone has potential to fuel a bearish move toward the June swing high.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 17% 3%
Weekly -2% -11% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 MAY TO 02 NOV 2020)

Gold price chart forecast VIX Index

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Gold price action might mirror the direction of expected market volatility nonetheless. In consideration of potential for a contested presidential election, investor uncertainty has bulged, as is reflected by a sharp spike higher in the VIX Index, or fear-gauge. Risk aversion has also mounted on the back of surging COVID-19 cases and returning lockdown measures.

That said, if a contested election is avoided, and market sentiment subsequently improves, it is likely that expected volatility normalizes and gold prices edge higher in turn. This bullish gold scenario could warrant more credence if there is a Biden victory and democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress. On the other hand, a contested election and deadlocked congress could serve as a bearish development for gold prices.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH REAL YIELDS OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (JUL 2019 TO NOV 2020)

Gold price chart forecast real yields

That said, there are other fundamental drivers beyond the election that stand to weigh materially on gold price action. I noted in a recent gold forecast how the precious metal largely hinges on inflation expectations, which still seems to be the case. With that in mind, the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and monthly release of nonfarm payrolls scheduled this week stand out as additional catalysts for gold volatility.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Expanding on this with a focus on real yields - the difference between nominal interest rates and inflation expectations - we see that gold prices have faced selling pressure as real yields ricochet off record lows. An extended advance in real yields could thus present bearish headwinds for gold. Conversely, if real yields start to snap back lower, gold prices have strong potential to resume their broader bullish trend.

Learn More - US Presidential Election Timeline & Implications for Gold Prices

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdown 2.0 Announced, Brexit Talks Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdown 2.0 Announced, Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-02 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Election Uncertainty to Weigh on Precious Metals
Gold Price Outlook: Election Uncertainty to Weigh on Precious Metals
2020-11-02 04:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: US Election and FOMC in Focus
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: US Election and FOMC in Focus
2020-11-02 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed