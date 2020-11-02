Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Support Ahead of RBA

Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-02

EUR/USD rates appear to have lost their sideways range and have fallen back into a longstanding downtrend, while EUR/JPY rates are still retracing after breaking the pandemic trendline. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/AKUUU2PR1m https://t.co/zcY7cSiLM5

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wmBZUNG5UL

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.78% Gold: 0.87% Oil - US Crude: 0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2AQbCTBCps

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 60.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hF2Ai9zdWj

US Equity Update (Monday Close): $DJI +1.59% $SPX +1.23% $NDX +0.29% $RUT +1.96% $VIX -2.13%

The #coronavirus pandemic makes the #Elections2020 cycle and the reaction in financial markets unlike any other election cycle in American history. Get your recent developments here:https://t.co/LGCV5e9NCU https://t.co/YwwXxs451O

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eyXLzb7taV

Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1894.68 (+0.85%), #Aluminum 1848.50 (+2.52%), and #Copper 6718.50 (-0.16%) [delayed]