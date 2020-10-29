USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/azOnq0t992
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -3.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vXRcGs5z5V
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/LjEjTexrCg https://t.co/TEWuD37hRF
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vD5eK4IMmN
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (OCT) Actual: -9.6 Expected: -11 Previous: -11.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (OCT) Actual: 90.9 Expected: 89.5 Previous: 90.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (OCT) Actual: -15.5 Expected: -15.5 Previous: -13.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (OCT) Actual: -9.6 Expected: -11 Previous: -11.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (OCT) Actual: 90.9 Expected: 89.5 Previous: 91.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.03% France 40: 0.77% US 500: 0.73% FTSE 100: 0.70% Wall Street: 0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I9cB2pHzSf
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion

USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion

2020-10-29 09:35:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

USDJPY Price, News and Analysis:

  • Japanese Yen bid as the Covid-19 pandemic fuels risk-aversion.
  • USD/JPY looking to set a new multi-month low.
  • IG client sentiment is bearish.
Advertisement

The ongoing spread of the Covid-19 virus, and assorted national lockdowns, coupled with the upcoming US election is driving investors into the risk-averse Japanese Yen, sending USD/JPY back towards multi-month lows. In Europe, France and Germany are the latest countries to introduce new national lockdown measures as coronavirus new cases and fatalities hit unwanted records, while a new study in the UK suggests that nearly 100k people a day are catching the virus compared to official figures in the low 20,000s. Stock markets remain under threat of further sharp sell-offs, while the upcoming US presidential elections will likely fuel further short-term volatility going into next week. The market reaction to the election will remain a driving force behind USD/JPY in the days ahead.

VIX Index: US Election Uncertainty to Drive Market Volatility

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download Our Brand New Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The bid for the Japanese Yen, and the current weakness in the US dollar, can be clearly seen in USD/JPY. The pair seem set to break lower and re-test the September 21 multi-month low of 104.00, despite the CCI indicator flashing an oversold signal. A print below 104.00 will also continue a series of recent lower lows, which when taken alongside the recent lower highs would add another layer of negative sentiment. The USD/JPY 104 level may see the Bank of Japan (BoJ) opine on Yen strength in an effort to curtail its rise, but with the current high degree of short-term volatility, this may not be enough to prevent the pair from moving lower.

USDJPY Daily Price Chart (March – October 29, 2020)

USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 1% 5%
Weekly 20% 11% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG client data show 74.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.86 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Looking a for Turning Point
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Looking a for Turning Point
2020-10-29 09:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as VIX Soars
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as VIX Soars
2020-10-28 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish