EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (SEP) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £3.796B Previous: £3.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (SEP) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 76.112K Previous: 84.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 95.6 Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 102.0 Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 95.6 Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 102.0 Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -35K Expected: -5K Previous: -8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 6.2% Expected: 6.3% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower

2020-10-29 08:25:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is back to the 1.30 level and rising gently after Wednesday’s selloff led to a brief spike below trendline support that was soon reversed.
  • Near-term, as ever, GBP/USD will likely react up or down to Brexit headlines but the main driver this session will likely be market sentiment after Wednesday’s sharp “risk off” move that hit stock markets hard.
GBP/USD steady after tumble, then recovery

GBP/USD is steadier Thursday after a brief break below support from a trendline connecting the higher highs in place since late September. That spike was soon reversed, suggesting that the trendline remains a key support for the pair, which is now trading back at the 1.30 level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (September 17 – October 29, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4 GBP forecast
In the news, headlines suggesting progress, or a lack of it, in the talks between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship will doubtless shift GBP/USD one way or the other. However, the main driver short-term will likely be market sentiment after Wednesday’s steep falls in “risk on” assets such as stocks. The Covid-19 pandemic remains a key driver too, with European countries increasingly locking down to mitigate its transmission.

Robert Jenrick, the UK Housing Secretary, said Thursday that the UK Government will do everything it can to avoid a second national UK lockdown and believes it can control the virus with tough local measures.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 0% -6%
Weekly 21% -29% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

