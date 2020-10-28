S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as VIX Soars

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spike Lower as Volatility Fuels Risk Aversion
2020-10-28 18:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Sep 04 when Gold traded near 1,933.11.
2020-10-28 16:23:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Poll: Is this break from the Dow, $SPX, global indices, crude oil, carry trade, etc 'the' break in risk trends. In other words, is this start of a productive bear that brings us into official 'bear trend' territory (-20% from highs)?
  • RT @FxWestwater: S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as #VIX Soars - via @DailyFX $SPX $VIX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/28/SP-500-Price-Forecast-Options-Traders-Hedge-Bets-as-VIX-Soars.html ht…
  • Probably a lot of bulls out there consulting the technical candlesticks books hoping for a bullish belt hold reversal from the $SPX. Key tenant of that 'pattern' is that you shouldn't take the single candle in isolation. https://t.co/T232cOPHkK
  • The Nasdaq 100 is battling soaring covid cases, election uncertainty and earnings season, but lockdowns in Europe likely sparked Wednesday’s decline. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/U1s6ccvTcI https://t.co/6mKYToiEVg
  • Central Bank of Brazil: CPI trends are being monitored closely - BBG
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-28
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 79 Previous: 68 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-28
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 76 Previous: 68 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-28
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6dlXvJFbpp
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (OCT) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 68 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-28
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as VIX Soars

S&P 500 Price Forecast: Options Traders Hedge Bets as VIX Soars

2020-10-28 21:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Options Traders Hedge, Retail Increases Bullish Bets as VIX Index Surges

  • Equity options traders shift to a protective stance as market volatility explodes
  • IG Client Sentiment shows a bullish turn in S&P 500 retail trader positioning
  • France enters second nationwide lockdown as new COVID-19 cases spike

The S&P 500, along with the broader US equity group, closed deep in the red on Wednesday as markets grappled with the threat of rising coronavirus infection rates and mounting uncertainty headed into the November 2020 election. A sharp jump in volatility accompanied recent price action, with the VIX index climbing above the 40 handle, which is the highest reading since June. The rise in market volatility given the proximity to the election is in line with historical norms, but concerning for traders nonetheless.

S&P 500 and VIX Index (Daily Price Chart)

S&P 500 Index, VIX Index

Chart created with TradingView

The rise in volatility with the election now only 6 days away may not be outside of historical norms, but the election backdrop is materially different given the current pandemic. New virus cases are rising at an alarming rate in the United States. The US reported 73,096 new cases for Tuesday, a 6.1% rise over the past 7 days, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

US COVID Trends

US Covid trends

Source: The COVID Tracking Project

Europe’s daily cases are also accelerating at an alarming pace. In fact, France just announced a second nation-wide lockdown Wednesday afternoon. French President Macron said, “The virus is spreading throughout France at a pace which even the most pessimistic forecasts did not anticipate.” France has seen nearly 1,700 deaths over the last week according to ECDC data.

Examining options traders’ positioning via Cboe’s Put/Call Ratio, which compares the amount of put options traded relative to call options, reveals a reading of 1.148. This is the highest read since early May. A value above 1.0 indicates equity index options trader positioning is skewed more heavily toward put options relative to call options, which suggests a bearish bias.

S&P 500 Index VS CBOE SPX Total Put/Call Ratio (Daily Time Frame)

SPX vs CBOE put/call ratio

Chart Created with TradingView

Looking IG Client Sentiment data, can analyze S&P 500 trader positioning through the lens of retail CFD traders. The most recent IGCS report shows the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. The amount of traders net-long increased 12% from yesterday, and traders net-short decreased 12 percent over the same timeframe. Unlike options traders, who tend to follow price trends, retail CFD traders appear to be increasing their bullish bets on the S&P 500. The recent movement suggests a bearish signal as we normally take a contrarian view on retail positioning.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -16% -4%
Weekly 24% -18% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why Did the Nasdaq 100 Fall Today? What it Means for Tech Earnings
Why Did the Nasdaq 100 Fall Today? What it Means for Tech Earnings
2020-10-28 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Spike Lower as Volatility Fuels Risk Aversion
Crude Oil Prices Spike Lower as Volatility Fuels Risk Aversion
2020-10-28 18:30:00
SA Rand Update: Budget Speech Preview, CPI Remains in Target Band
SA Rand Update: Budget Speech Preview, CPI Remains in Target Band
2020-10-28 11:29:00
EUR/USD Slumps as COVID-19 Resurgence Roils the Euro Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Slumps as COVID-19 Resurgence Roils the Euro Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-28 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish