EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sbn9fdKRMA
  • If you're in the UK or Western Europe this will be an hour earlier than previously because of the clocks going back... https://t.co/mhvbYLCAkA
  • PBoC to remove counter-cyclical factor in Yuan fixing
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.78% France 40: -1.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q6UKBovHvF
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/3PZaK76ujX
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate (Q3) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 23.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/iSGErOq12D
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/oIGwwUxkA1
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/UYZKfhgVKI
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Rate (Q3) Actual: 16.26% Expected: 15.9% Previous: 15.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling

EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling

2020-10-27 10:17:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/GBP Price Analysis

Advertisement

EUR/GBP PUSHES LOWER AFTER BREXIT OPTIMISM

Optimism around Brexit negotiations were supported by the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier who has decided to stay in London until Wednesday in hopes of striking a deal with the UK. This will be followed by further meetings in Brussels. If a deal is reached within 2/3 weeks, this gives the confirmation process sufficient time to clear prior to the December 31, 2020 deadline.

With so many technical analysis techniques at play on EUR/GBP, going through our DailyFX Educational content can greatly enhance your trading knowledge

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 27
( 10:10 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/GBP: Daily Chart

EUR/GBP daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/GBP continues it’s recent bearish move which is highlighted in the channel (blue) above. However, since mid-October the pair has been in a sideways consolidation without any directional partiality. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaffirms this hesitancy with the oscillator hovering around the 50-level which suggests a lack of momentum in either direction.

The 0.9000 and 0.9100 support and resistance zones provide strong psychological levels for which a break below/above either could lead to significant price fluctuation.

The fact that the pair is largely influenced by the current political landscape makes it difficult to ignore. There are cases for both bulls and bears (short-term) depending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

The daily chart is representative of an extended bull flag formation which is indicative of further upside should price break above topside resistance of the flag (blue). Bulls could target the recent swing high at 0.9292 should the pattern unfold.

That being said, with optimism around Brexit talks, Sterling could show further strength should an agreement be reached. Ratification from sentiment indicators (see IGCS below) may see initial support at the 0.9000 key horizontal level.

EXPECTED INCREASE IN VOLATILTY

Upcoming US elections and surging COVID-19 cases are the primary drivers of higher volatility of recent with an increase expected over the coming weeks. Long volatility trading strategies along with present uncertainty could be favored for EUR/GBP trading. Long straddle or strangle options strategies will likely see more volume as a large move either up or down is expected post-Brexit and US election.

STAY TUNED FOR HIGH IMPACT EU ECONOMIC DATA THIS WEEK

The ECB will be in focus toward the end of the week with 3 key announcements which could reflect in EUR/GBP should actual figures vary from forecasted data. Consensus around analysts is that the ECB will issue a dovish statement with reservations around inflation and growth figures. With rising COVID-19 cases in the region, a revised (lessened) economic outlook may be mentioned for Q4 and 2021. This could sustain the short-term downward trend for further Pound appreciation.

economic calendar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Learn more on how to trade the news!
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP STRATEGY MOVING FORWARD

The week ahead should give an insight into the current economic situation in the EU region. With many important fundamental factors to consider in the coming weeks, investors should focus on present data as predicting future outcomes carries extensive risk. The week ahead should provide market participants some short-term guidance as events unfold.

Key trading points to consider:

  • 0.9000 and 0.9100 key horizontal levels
  • Brexit negations
  • EU economic releases
  • IGCS data

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX POINTS TO FURTHER DOWNSIDE

EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -7% -2%
Weekly -5% -23% -15%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

IGCS shows retail traders are currently marginally short on EUR/GBP, with 54% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise. However, traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/GBP price trend may soon fall lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish