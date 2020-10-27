British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
- GBP/USD continues to slide modestly lower as the EU-UK talks on a trade deal once the Brexit transition period ends keep going.
- However, no progress is likely before the US elections next Tuesday so GBP/USD could yet move lower still.
GBP/USD slide persists
The recent trend lower in GBP/USD persists, and there could yet be further modest falls, although support remains close to the 1.30 level.
GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (October 20-27, 2020)
For GBP/USD, the next big move is likely to be prompted by any signs of progress – or the lack of it – in the talks between the EU and the UK on their relationship once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.
For now, hopes are high that a deal, albeit a very sketchy deal, can be reached eventually but nothing is likely before next Tuesday’s US elections.
In the meantime, GBP/USD will likely be buffeted by the rise in coronavirus cases in the US and Europe, and the lack of an agreement on a US stimulus package, although Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, says she remains hopeful.
