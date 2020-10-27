British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/iSGErOq12D

Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/oIGwwUxkA1

Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/UYZKfhgVKI

🇪🇸 Unemployment Rate (Q3) Actual: 16.26% Expected: 15.9% Previous: 15.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AkpsGpdS41

Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Rate (Q3) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 15.9% Previous: 15.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: 0.44% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kuo5ryd7Y5

There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/1dnrd0aLR1

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cfFoLZAXAE