AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-27 14:15:00
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-27 14:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.60% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a37pxmNxGY
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.19% Wall Street: -0.47% Germany 30: -0.72% FTSE 100: -0.78% France 40: -1.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tENVBL1pf2
  • GBP/USD continues to slide modestly lower as the EU-UK talks on a trade deal once the Brexit transition period ends keep going.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/BslRIDrzYH https://t.co/QaIUSsInit
  • Bitcoin (+2.4% @ $13,388) - Short-term overbought but weekly chart showing lots of bullish signs...#btc #bitcoin @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ZyKLfwiIC8
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Silver: 0.30% Gold: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dompeGRosg
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 100.9 Expected: 102 Previous: 101.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • Ahead of Australian CPI - $AUDNZD has continued its slide, now testing 200DMA (1.0626)
  • Turkish Finance Minister says Turkey has no plans for capital controls, adds that the Turkish Lira was impact from tourism industry losses $TRY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RKpFSZgfSJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.84% Gold: 0.17% Silver: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0xJvicGHk5
AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis

AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis

2020-10-27 14:10:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • AUD/USD has a solid line of support at 7000
  • GBP/USD channel is determining the trading bias
  • Silver is hugging an important line of support from March
Advertisement

AUD/USD volatility has been diminishing recently with the 7000 line as an important floor. It began as resistance back in January and June, but then became a source of support in late September and just last week. The wedging price action off the Sep 1 high suggests we could soon see a breakout. A drop through 7000 is seen as the smoothest path given the clear floor in place, but we can’t rule out a break of the descending trend-line that makes up the wedge. Either way we should have a resolution soon.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (wedging on 7000)

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USDcontinues to abide by the channel off last month’s low, and on that the trading bias remains constructive for as long as it stays above the lower parallel of the structure. Working higher we need to see 13176 crossed to get heading again towards the September 1 high near 13500. A break of the lower line of the channel will tilt the board towards lower levels and could set off selling towards the 200-day at 12700.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (rising in channel)

GBP/USD 4-hr chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Silver priceaction is interesting at the moment because of the trend-line it continues to further validate as important. The line rising up from the March low has received a lot of attention over the past month. With silver stuck under trend-line resistance off the August high we are arriving at a make-or-break point here.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Silver Daily Chart (March trend-line)

Silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bullish Signals for NZD/USD, Bitcoin From Market Sentiment Data | Webinar
Bullish Signals for NZD/USD, Bitcoin From Market Sentiment Data | Webinar
2020-10-27 12:30:00
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling
EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling
2020-10-27 10:17:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
Silver
Mixed