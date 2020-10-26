The Nasdaq 100 is Poised for a Volatile Week as Key Earnings Arrive

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-26 15:30:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-10-26 19:07:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
  • Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial, possibly world’s largest IPO ever, has been pried at HK$ 80 per share. Ant will be listed in Hong Kong on November 5th, shortly after the US election.
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.203%) S&P 500 (+0.250%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.255%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Following recent price action in the Canadian Dollar, what is the road ahead for: $USDCAD $AUDCAD $NZDCAD $CADJPY Check out my latest tech outlook update here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/10/27/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-USDCAD-AUDCAD-NZDCAD-CADJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gUgCizIUWG
  • The US Dollar may struggle finding momentum as markets remain in limbo until the presidential election. ASEAN currencies eye US GDP data, earnings, Brexit talks and rising Covid-19 cases. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ZzPaCNJxZ2 https://t.co/X0kptqVK9X
  • The AUD/USD exchange rate appears to be struggling to overcome key chart resistance ahead of Q3 inflation data as the RBA hints at further easing. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/TJSXzD5qRB https://t.co/rl6tE0lotH
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Communist Party Annual Meeting due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q3) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 1.7% Previous: -3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q3) Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.9% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
  • https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/26/Gold-Prices-Wilt-as-Virus-Spike-Spurs-Haven-Demand.-Biden-Leading-in-Polls.html
  • - Gold prices may decline if rising #Covid-19 cases stoke demand for haven-linked USD - Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls with his 7-point average - #XAUUSD price action turning more bearish; is the uptrend in danger of invalidation?
The Nasdaq 100 is Poised for a Volatile Week as Key Earnings Arrive

2020-10-26 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 experienced a volatile start to the week, piercing technical support around 11,600
  • Earnings are expected from more than 35% of the companies listed on the S&P 500
  • Key names include Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft

The Nasdaq 100 endured a volatile start to the week as soaring covid cases and vanishing hopes of stimulus in the United States worked to undermine risk appetite. In the world of earnings, an abysmal quarter and outlook for Germany’s largest software company, SAP, delivered a sobering report on the technology sector ahead of what is arguably one of the most important periods this year for the Nasdaq 100. To that end, upcoming earnings from the big-tech giants could create significant volatility in the tech-heavy index right ahead of the US Presidential election.

nasdaq 100 price chart

Source: Bloomberg, Refinitiv, Justin McQueen

With that in mind, all of the newly released information, coupled with high expectations and the immense uncertainty around the election, could create the perfect cocktail for serious volatility at a time when the VIX is already elevated. Thus, the environment for predicting directional moves is far from perfect and strategies that capitalize on volatility may be well suited for the current landscape.

nasdaq 100 price chart

Source: Bloomberg, Refinitiv, Justin McQueen

Either way, the Nasdaq is likely to be in the driver’s seat in the week ahead, making the technical levels at play on the chart all the more important. After breaking beneath support at 11,600 on Monday, the next spot at risk appears to be the Fibonacci level around 11,360 which already rejected one attempt lower. Beyond that, subsequent support might reside around 11,200.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (August 2020 – October 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

On the other hand, 11,600 may now serve as resistance going forward while secondary levels might reside at 11,782 and 12,044 respectively. As these high profile earnings are released to the market, investors will gain a clearer picture of what to expect on the horizon. Until then, it might be difficult for the Nasdaq to establish a clear-cut trend. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

