British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-10-26 06:30:00
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
2020-10-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Net Shorts Jump, Investors Buy GBP/USD Dips - COT Report
2020-10-26 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge
2020-10-26 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Nhgnm3na4O
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.2% Previous: -9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/jdPwOmoJPa
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -1.50% Oil - US Crude: -2.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s81bCxkvwF
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/70xTk6wONn
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m9ctHYYLA5
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.15% France 40: -0.45% Wall Street: -1.12% US 500: -1.15% Germany 30: -2.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/H1PbY65ApG
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (OCT) Actual: 92.7 Expected: 93 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 93 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge

2020-10-26 08:10:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit and GBP/USD Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • EU and UK London talks are extended.
  • Sterling now waiting for some details.
Advertisement

This weekend’s talks between the EU and UK in London have been extended Wednesday as both sides push to get a deal signed off before the end of the transition period. Talks will then move to Brussels on Thursday. The two sides are still seemingly apart on fisheries and state aid issues, despite positive sounds last week. France, according to the Daily Telegraph, is still refusing to compromise on access to the UK’s fishing grounds, and while this remains the case then progress is expected to be slow.

There is very little on the economic calendar this week to guide Sterling, while the latest coronavirus numbers show new infections around 20,000 while there have been another 151 fatalities. Patients admitted to hospital and patients in ventilator beds numbers are also rising sharply.

After touching 1.3180 last week, GBPUSD has faded back to just above 1.3000 this morning and now approaches not just big figure support but also a 20- and 50- day simple moving average crossover which needs to hold if cable is to push higher. A conclusive break lower could open the way to the recent double low around 1.2860.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our New Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April – October 26, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talks Continue, Sterling Remains on Edge
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 6% 12%
Weekly 13% -1% 5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show45.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.20 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.88% higher than yesterday and 7.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.91% higher than yesterday and 5.29% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Hits a Three-Month Low as SAP Cuts Earnings and Revenue Outlook
DAX 30 Hits a Three-Month Low as SAP Cuts Earnings and Revenue Outlook
2020-10-26 10:28:00
Australian Dollar Capped By Resistance Ahead of Q3 Inflation Data
Australian Dollar Capped By Resistance Ahead of Q3 Inflation Data
2020-10-26 03:30:00
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
2020-10-26 02:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus
Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus
2020-10-23 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish