Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Firms on Solid PMI Data as Stimulus Hope Fades
2020-10-23 14:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Robust Manufacturing Sector Pushes Euro Higher
2020-10-23 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-22 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
2020-10-23 22:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-23 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Maintaining Bullish Structure
2020-10-23 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - PMIs Warn of Q4 Slowdown, Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/LRL1iD3JDt
  • Even though the Australian Dollar lost some ground this week, support levels held. Bearish developments are brewing in $AUDUSD and $AUDJPY but remain unconfirmed. What else does #AUD face ahead technically? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/10/24/Australian-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-EURAUD-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/0gHyXW1vHh
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/LjEjTexrCg https://t.co/9qcanKW0uT
  • Third wave? We haven’t beaten the first wave. Until the virus is under control, the US economy won’t be able to properly heal, plain & simple. The lack of a competent response saps courage. Defeat the virus, then get people back to work. In that order. https://t.co/8R8IyTZejM
  • The British Pound may fall if EU and UK negotiators fail to reach a consensus as the December 31 deadline nears. The third presidential debate is on deck, how might markets react? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/kDSYzBDA3t https://t.co/80xL2Hyat7
  • The #Fed b/s hit a record high USD ~7.18T this week! Been awhile since I last did an update so here it is! I smoothened out analysis by using 4W moving averages You can see how into summer #SP500 growth 👇 as the b/s 👇 Since then it flipped until recent fiscal talk jitters https://t.co/4AESBo99dl
  • The US Dollar is losing ground against ASEAN FX, with USD/SGD and USD/IDR possibly readying to extend declines. Will USD/PHP and USD/MYR follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/l705RWumj5 https://t.co/wySomzNGbm
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/23/Copper-Price-Forecast-US-Q3-GDP-and-Chinese-PMI-in-Focus.html https://t.co/SV0GskVO…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RXxjsCy8rA
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Silver: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Hc2TbgHQee
Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus

Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus

2020-10-23 22:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Copper Prices, US Q3 GDP, Chinese PMI, USDCNH – Talking Points

  • Copper eyes upcoming U.S. GDP, Chinese PMI Data
  • Election uncertainty a question mark for markets
  • Weaker Yuan may provide backstop to copper prices
Advertisement

Copper retraced a portion of its recent break higher over the previous two trading sessions. The COMEX futures price stands at $3.1405 (-0.41%) per pound as of Friday afternoon. Price action hit a 28-month high earlier this week following stronger than expected industrial production data out of China. Underlying market forces and Chinese economic strength amid the pandemic have bolstered the red metal’s gain to nearly 60% from the March lows.

Copper Futures (Daily Price Chart)

Copper Futures Chart

Chart created with TradingView

The recent pullback echoes across the broader group of metals with Gold and Silver both losing ground alongside copper in recent days. As the 2020 U.S. election nears – now only 11 days out – markets appear to be relatively calm. While Biden commands a lead in the polls, the outcome, along with election day aftermath remains uncertain. However, stimulus talks are one issue that could move the ball in the coming days, although hopes for a deal are quickly fading as the election quickly approaches.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

That said, several high-impact economic events are slated for release next week, with the prime drivers likely being advance Q3 U.S. GDP and Chinese Manufacturing PMI. Economic growth in the United States is expected to cross the wires at 31.9% on a quarterly basis – a modern record. China’s economy, the world’s largest copper consumer, will look to record an eighth consecutive month of manufacturing growth. Positive data on either release may likely give a boost to the red metal.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Furthermore, a recent rally in the Chinese Yuan against the US Dollar may be supporting copper prices through a speculative function in markets. A weak USD is bullish for commodities in general; however, with China being the largest consumer of copper, a strong Yuan may serve as a particularly bullish backstop. Currently, USD/CNH is trading at 6.6676 – the weakest since July 2018.

Copper vs USD/CNH (Inverted) Daily Price Chart

Copper, USDCNH

Chart created with TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Firms on Solid PMI Data as Stimulus Hope Fades
US Dollar Firms on Solid PMI Data as Stimulus Hope Fades
2020-10-23 14:00:00
Rand Update: ZAR Strength May Be Short Lived Ahead of Budget Speech
Rand Update: ZAR Strength May Be Short Lived Ahead of Budget Speech
2020-10-23 11:07:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - PMIs Warn of Q4 Slowdown, Brexit Talks Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest - PMIs Warn of Q4 Slowdown, Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Robust Manufacturing Sector Pushes Euro Higher
EUR/USD Outlook: Robust Manufacturing Sector Pushes Euro Higher
2020-10-23 08:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
USD/CNH