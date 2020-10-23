Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus

There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/LRL1iD3JDt

Even though the Australian Dollar lost some ground this week, support levels held. Bearish developments are brewing in $AUDUSD and $AUDJPY but remain unconfirmed. What else does #AUD face ahead technically? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/10/24/Australian-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-EURAUD-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/0gHyXW1vHh

Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/LjEjTexrCg https://t.co/9qcanKW0uT

Third wave? We haven’t beaten the first wave. Until the virus is under control, the US economy won’t be able to properly heal, plain & simple. The lack of a competent response saps courage. Defeat the virus, then get people back to work. In that order. https://t.co/8R8IyTZejM

The British Pound may fall if EU and UK negotiators fail to reach a consensus as the December 31 deadline nears. The third presidential debate is on deck, how might markets react? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/kDSYzBDA3t https://t.co/80xL2Hyat7

The #Fed b/s hit a record high USD ~7.18T this week! Been awhile since I last did an update so here it is! I smoothened out analysis by using 4W moving averages You can see how into summer #SP500 growth 👇 as the b/s 👇 Since then it flipped until recent fiscal talk jitters https://t.co/4AESBo99dl

The US Dollar is losing ground against ASEAN FX, with USD/SGD and USD/IDR possibly readying to extend declines. Will USD/PHP and USD/MYR follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/l705RWumj5 https://t.co/wySomzNGbm

RT @FxWestwater: #Copper Price Forecast: US Q3 GDP and Chinese PMI in Focus - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/23/Copper-Price-Forecast-US-Q3-GDP-and-Chinese-PMI-in-Focus.html https://t.co/SV0GskVO…

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RXxjsCy8rA