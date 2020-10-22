US Dollar Outlook: PMI Data to Fan Stimulus-Driven Volatility

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1904.24 (-1.04%), #Aluminum 1843.50 (+0.49%), and #Copper 6991.50 (+1.34%) [delayed]
  • US Dollar volatility remains heightened in the midst of back-and-forth stimulus negotiations. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/CfpaGfgTrq https://t.co/YCU6VIjlwX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.00% Gold: -1.08% Silver: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V3riWytkHs
  • some interesting $BTC charts though. Even as Gold and Silver remain in sluggish digestion patterns, Bitcoin just launching higher through some big res. PTJ singing the praises prob didn't hurt #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/nC9cKkcbNe https://t.co/NC4Hqd8qoH
  • Fiscal updates are basically the new trade war updates. https://t.co/3P01Ys8Qgr
  • the alliteration... I couldn't help myself https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/22/Bitcoin-Price-Analysis-BTC-BTCUSD-Breakout-Bursts-Through-Big-Resistance.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.53%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ioPESzZYdf
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.52% US 500: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.39% France 40: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dKgFqcfQIg
  • France reports 41,622 new virus cases over last 24 hours - BBG
  • Early this morning, the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated significantly against the US Dollar as stimulus hopes faded once more. Get your $USDJPY market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/yWvINmgpjQ https://t.co/PzMePkKSho
US Dollar Outlook: PMI Data to Fan Stimulus-Driven Volatility

US Dollar Outlook: PMI Data to Fan Stimulus-Driven Volatility

2020-10-22 17:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR SELLOFF SUBSIDES AS STIMULUS OPTIMISM SPUTTERS AHEAD OF GLOBAL PMI DATA DUE

  • US Dollar volatility remains heightened in the midst of back-and-forth stimulus negotiations
  • DXY Index selloff stabilizes as doubts surrounding another coronavirus aid package resurface
  • EUR/USD price action looks vulnerable to potentially disappointing global PMI data on deck
Advertisement

The broader US Dollar looks like it is attempting to stabilize and turn higher on Thursday following a sharp slide over the last few trading sessions. Breaching the 50-day simple moving average and neckline of the head and shoulder pattern sent the DXY Index spiraling lower to the 92.50-price level. In an effort to stymie recent downside, US Dollar bulls seem to be staging a relief bounce off the lower Bollinger Band.

DXY INDEX - US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (15 JUL TO 22 OCT 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The US Dollar is likely trying to edge higher on the back of simmering optimism for another coronavirus aid package before the November 2020 election. Better-than-expected US economic data released this morning, such as jobless claims and existing home sales, could be downplaying the sense of urgency to deliver a stimulus deal as politicians remain at odds over how much fiscal aid to provide and how exactly to spend it. Nevertheless, the current state of fiscal stimulus negotiations stands to continue strong-arming the direction of USD price action and the broader US Dollar.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Headlines pointing to further progress toward reaching a stimulus deal would likely recharge the US Dollar selloff whereas a breakdown in negotiations has potential to send the Greenback snapping higher. That said, the upcoming release of global PMI data has potential to exacerbate recent US Dollar volatility. Mounting new virus cases and restrictions on business activity across Europe and the UK could show up in the monthly PMI reports on tap for release this Friday, 23 October.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 1% 2%
Weekly -26% 39% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The leading economic reports thus have potential to echo changes in growth trajectories for the United States and other advanced economies, which could exacerbate US Dollar volatility in turn. Disappointing PMI data might encourage risk aversion and facilitate demand for top safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar. Conversely, PMI data that crosses market wires roughly in line with expectations could motivate the resumption of broader US Dollar weakness with FX traders still anticipating another comprehensive stimulus deal.

Keep Reading: US Dollar (USD) Presidential Election Performance May Prove Anything but Typical

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR