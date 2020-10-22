USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7HzovoH1fH https://t.co/ONvvCnYshL
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.09% Expected: 4% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.09 Expected: 4% Previous: 4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.54% Expected: 0.46% Previous: 0.16% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.78%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BMzJqfgfr8
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.46% Previous: 0.16% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/FYcaim38q6
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.67% Gold: -0.35% Silver: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QWvmQ2xuyo
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal

2020-10-22 10:14:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

Advertisement

Early this morning, the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated significantly against the US Dollar as stimulus hopes faded once more. The crucial relief package that has been the center of global markets of recent has diminished its pre-election potential on November 3. This comes after delayed negotiations over stimulus specifics.

The result has been a global risk-off mood as reflected in the shift towards the traditional safe-haven currencies (JPY and CHF). Upcoming elections will likely favour the Yen as volatility is expected to increase along with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US. This being said, the uncertainty present around the aforementioned factors could limit Yen strength.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY weekly chart:

USD/JPY weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The multi-year descending triangle (black) above shows price action testing lower support at the 105.00 psychological level. With fundamental tailwinds behind the Yen, further downside for the pair could take place over the next few weeks which will support the bearish continuation precept of the descending triangle pattern.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 26
( 11:10 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/JPY daily chart:

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart suggests USD/JPY approaching oversold territory (represented by the Relative Strength Index (RSI)) which could provide short term relief for bulls with 105.00 the near-term resistance target.

The 104.00 September swing low may likely see the next area of support for bears and consequently the 100.90 50% Fibonacci level should 104.00 not hold.

IMMINENT JAPANESE INFLATION FIGURES COULD INCITE BOJ INVOLVEMENT

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has stated that they are keeping a close eye on the strengthening Yen and its potential impact on inflation. Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe has not taken further rate cuts off the table. The reasoning from the central bank is simply cost-benefit analysis whereby the benefits of further easing (if required) exceeds the cost.

Later today, the Japanese inflation rate for September (YoY) will be released at 23:30GMT. Inflation expectations by analysts are sustained pressure which could prompt BOJ intervention and measures regarding the appreciating Yen.

DailyFX Economic Calendar:

dailyfx economic calendar
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: KEY POINTS TO CONSIDER MOVING FORWARD

The USD/JPY is largely at the mercy of global factors - primarily impending US elections. Clarity on the election should provide market participants with some directional bias going forward. The coronavirus is still a driving force behind Yen strength and will continue to do so until such time as a vaccine silver lining presents itself.

Key points to consider:

  • 105.00 and 104.00 key horizontal levels
  • Descending wedge pattern
  • Expected rise in volatility

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish