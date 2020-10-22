News & Analysis at your fingertips.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume

2020-10-22 08:00:00

2020-10-22 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD will likely consolidate near-term after its jump Wednesday to its highest level since September 7.
  • Talks between the EU and the UK resume Thursday afternoon in London as the two sides try to agree a deal to govern their trade after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 but the two remain far apart.
  • Before that, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce extra aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
GBP/USD set to consolidate Wednesday’s gains

GBP/USD looks set to consolidate near-term after its jump Wednesday to its highest level since September 7, more than six weeks ago, on news that the EU and the UK are to resume talks on their trade relationship once the current Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

The negotiations will restart Thursday afternoon and are planned to continue over the weekend despite few signs that the two sides are close to agreeing on the key issues in dispute: fisheries, state aid and dispute resolution.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 6 – October 22, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

In the meantime, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement to the Westminster Parliament Thursday in which he is expected to announce extra help for businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More broadly, though, GBP/USD could be held back by any further move into the safe-haven US Dollar as traders worry about the lack of progress on a new stimulus package for the US economy and surging coronavirus cases.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 37% 13%
Weekly -10% 23% 11%
Learn how to use sentiment data in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

If you’re looking to trade FX, click here for three entry strategies to try

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish