USD/ZAR (Rand) Price Forecast: Pre-election Stimulus Package Revisited

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 5.1% Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 5.1% Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (16/OCT) Actual: -0.6% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.67%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SuyI0wMhaq
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (16/OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/GNUYwiesiM
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.55% Gold: 0.60% Oil - US Crude: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zeXG8lHCy0
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.81% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.72% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.64% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Au6kbo4WXL
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% Wall Street: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.86% France 40: -1.12% FTSE 100: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pNZcZ7hQkI
USD/ZAR (Rand) Price Forecast: Pre-election Stimulus Package Revisited

USD/ZAR (Rand) Price Forecast: Pre-election Stimulus Package Revisited

2020-10-21 10:15:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • Pre-election stimulus package remains a possibility
  • USD/ZAR falling wedge formation supports further downside
  • Accommodative global risk-on outlook
Advertisement

President Donald Trump has put revised US stimulus hopes back on the table with comments that he may go against members of the Republican party which could cause internal difficulties. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has disclosed the fact that he has advised against concluding a deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the November 3 elections.

A pre-election relief package could support further Rand strength but a failure to do so may see short-term Rand weakness as election jitters set in. The US Dollar and other traditional safe-haven counterparts may see increased action with rising volatility expected over the next few weeks.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

USD/ZAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR weekly chart:

USD/ZAR weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly chart below exhibits a textbook falling wedge formation which is suggestive of a bullish (upward) continuation. Currently USD/ZAR remains within the wedge itself which could see further ZAR strength toward wedge support before price pushes higher – as the formation implies.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 21
( 15:10 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR daily chart:

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart highlights significant support (green) between the 16.3444 38.2% Fibonacci level and 16.5000 psychological level since early June. While price has been testing these levels over Q3 and Q4, market participants are waiting for a bigger push away from the recent sideways consolidation. A favorable stimulus decision for the Rand may see the 16.0835 being tested as initial support if the 16.3444 38.2% Fibonacci level is broken.

USD/ZAR bulls will target the 16.7199 (blue) as the recent swing high in the event that the stimulus package is not passed prior to November 3.

DOMESTIC FACTORS AFFECTING THE RAND

With no significant news or events this week, the Rand has been at the mercy of global influences and risk sentiment. A steady appreciation of the Rand has continued yet still fluctuates around the 16.5000 key horizontal level. Attention will be focused globally for the remainder of the week with a close eye on the US coronavirus relief package negotiations.

Next week holds several key announcements for the Emerging Market (EM) currency with unemployment, inflation data and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium Term Budget Speech (MTBS) being the main attractions. Although these events are likely to cause some change in ZAR crosses, global factors will remain the primary price change driver for the local currency.

DailyFX Economic Calendar:

economic calendar
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR: KEY POINTS TO CONSIDER MOVING FORWARD

The Rand remains favorable to global investors as it endures as an attractive carry relative to more developed economy currencies. Local bond markets mirror this with yields on both the R2023 and R2030 remaining extremely attractive for high-yield seeking investors respectively. Most market participants are positioned for further ZAR strength toward the 15.5000 – 16.0000 zone after which I believe positioning will be reviewed. The undervalued nature of the Rand (according to the Purchasing Power Parity model) encourages possible longer-term strength.

Uncertainty around the US stimulus package is the main factor concerning EM currencies so any certainty around negotiations will likely give the USD/ZAR pair a short-term directional bias. Key points to consider:

  • US stimulus negotiations
  • Falling wedge pattern
  • Expected rise in volatility
  • Next week’s South African data

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Driving Currency Markets, However, Trump Risk Remains
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Driving Currency Markets, However, Trump Risk Remains
2020-10-21 11:00:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR