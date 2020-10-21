Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • An average of US 10Y and 30Y Treasury yields has hit its highest since early June, taking out the ceiling established in late August Confidence in a fiscal package seems to be being relayed in bonds for the time being Meanwhile the anti-risk #USD took another hit over past 24hr https://t.co/v57YghhBcM
  • The Australian Dollar is once again testing a critical support zone and we’re looking for inflection this week. Get your $AUD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/zyxHlea9B5 https://t.co/VVjFK87qrI
  • Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop Read the latest article from @PeterHanksFX here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/Nasdaq-100-Outlook-Tesla-Beats-Earnings-Expectations-Shares-Pop.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/canadian-dollar-forecast-usd-cad-stalls-gbp-cad-nzd-cad-soar.html $USDCAD $GBPCAD $NZDCAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/SYgE2SbDXR
  • RT @FxWestwater: IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/IBEX-35-Forecast-Index-on-its-Backfoot-as-Virus-Cases-Accelerate.html https://t.co/k…
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1924.44 (+0.01%), #Aluminum 1834.50 (-1.03%), and #Copper 6899.00 (+1.76%) [delayed]
  • Earnings season has begun and the Dow Jones will await reports from some of its key components. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gR6bcnWFQ9 https://t.co/5IosAN94FS
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.99% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SXvidFvVIV
  • Fed's Bullard says negative rates are not viewed as being a good option in the U.S. - BBG
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop

2020-10-21 21:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast:

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop

Fan-favorite electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA) released its quarterly report after the close Wednesday, treating investors with an earnings beat and a quick rally in share prices. The reported outline a continuation of profitability for Tesla, despite a decline in the average price of vehicles sold. Still, the more affordable models should begin to pressure competitors in the increasingly competitive space.

Advertisement

Suffice it to say, Tesla shareholders might have reason to remain optimistic in the months ahead as the company continues to expand its production plants across the globe. An increase in production capability should allow Tesla to reduce its cost per vehicle, simultaneously decreasing sale prices – pressuring competitors further. Either way, a rise in Tesla’s share price should help the Nasdaq 100 in the second half of the week as it is responsible for more than 3% of the index.

Elsewhere, earnings from companies that would be considered more closely aligned with a traditional economy also outperformed expectations. Rail company CSX (CSX), appliance-maker Whirlpool (WHR) and Chipotle (CMG) all beat Wallstreet estimates, seeing CSX and WHR shares rise in after-hours trading. Critically, the upbeat earnings from all three corporations might hint at a subtle recovery in the underlying economy that may be required for continued strength in the broader US indices.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – October 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

In terms of price action, the Nasdaq 100 appears to be contained by resistance around the 11,800 mark and support near 11,600. Together, the two horizontal barriers may see the tech-heavy index trade sideways until big-ticket earnings from Apple, Amazon and Facebook are released next week. Nevertheless, a break through either level might see a continuation unfold. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter and check back at DailyFX for earnings coverage from a macroeconomic perspective.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate
IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate
2020-10-21 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100